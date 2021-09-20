Kate Middleton Pregnant With Baby No. 4, Struggling With Morning Sickness, Reports Say

Prince William and Kate Middleton have always been model royal family members, but that doesn’t stop the tabloid rumors about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Over the past few months, there have been several reports that Middleton and Prince William are expecting a fourth child. Gossip Cop has all the inside details about the rumors, so let’s take a look at the latest Kate Middleton pregnancy gossip.

Kate Middleton Announcing Pregnancy During Queen Elizabeth’s Birthday?

In June, New Idea leaked that Kate Middleton would likely be announcing her pregnancy during Trooping the Colour and Queen Elizabeth’s 95th birthday. According to the tabloid, Middleton had finally gotten through to Prince William about having another child. An unnamed insider close to the royals leaked Middleton wanted to announce her pregnancy during the Queen’s birthday, as it would be a “fitting tribute.”

The source revealed Middleton wanted “to announce her fourth child at a time when the nation will hopefully already be celebrating after a rotten 18 months.” According to the same insider, Queen Elizabeth would be delighted to hear such news, as she “often encouraged Wills to have four just like she did.”



Battling Severe Sickness While Pregnant?

While that outlet alleged Middleton was pregnant in June, the Globe seemed to confirm the duchess was actually pregnant in late July. However, this magazine claimed Middleton had dropped a significant amount of weight because of severe morning sickness. Apparently, Middleton was down to only 97 pounds, leaving Prince William and the rest of the royal family “worried sick.”

“This should be the happiest time for Kate and her husband, but it’s turned into a nightmare,” one source sympathized. Because Middleton was hospitalized during her first pregnancy, she and Prince William were “desperate to avoid that happening again.” To keep her and the baby healthy, Middleton was “put on high-calorie nutrition in an attempt to boost her weight,” the insider noted.



Prince William And Kate Middleton Ready To Expand Their Family?

A third tabloid, OK!, alleged Middleton and Prince William are only now growing fond of the idea of a fourth child. “The buzz is Kate and William are considering a fourth child,” a royal insider snitched. However, the source reported that Prince William and Middleton are a little nervous about the pregnancy.

Apparently, there was “some anxiety because Kate suffered from severe morning sickness during her previous pregnancies.” But morning sickness didn’t stop the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge from getting excited by the idea of a new baby. The royal source leaked that “they would love to have another girl” and that the duo “may just go for it!”

