Kate Middleton Allegedly Banned Meghan Markle From Prince Philip’s Funeral Last Year, Royal Gossip Claimed

Did Kate Middleton ban Meghan Markle from attending Prince Philip’s funeral last year? Shortly after the event, one tabloid claimed the Duchess of Cambridge didn’t want Markle to jeopardize the memorial. Let’s take another look at the duchesses’ alleged feud.

Kate Middleton Getting ‘Revenge’ On Meghan Markle?

Last April, In Touch reported Kate Middleton had grave concerns about Meghan Markle attending Prince Philip’s funeral. Apparently, the duchess believed that Markle’s presence at the service “would have made it awful,” and she supposedly made sure that Prince Harry landed in the UK without his wife. “The last thing they want is more trouble at Prince Philip’s funeral, so she’s been snubbed,” the tipster dished. “This must feel like the perfect revenge for Kate.”

But now that Harry was alone in the UK again, the Cambridges had made it their duty to talk some sense into the duke. Apparently, Prince William hoped to show Harry the damage he and his wife had caused “without [Markle] there to interfere and stir up trouble.” But the Duke of Sussex reportedly felt cornered in his home country and feared “that instead of this trip making things better, it’s only going to get worse.”

Was Meghan Markle Snubbed From The Funeral?

The tabloid’s story just wasn’t adding up. Considering how much drama had been stirred between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family, it wouldn’t do anyone much good to place a ban on Meghan Markle. Not to mention, we seriously don’t see Harry showing up to an event that his wife was explicitly uninvited to. Furthermore, nothing we know about Middleton would ever make us think she’d be vindictive enough to actually ban someone from celebrating the life of her grandfather-in-law.

But putting all of these factors aside, there was a simple explanation for Markle not attending the funeral. At this time last year, Markle was in the third trimester of her pregnancy with baby Lilibet. A source close to the Sussexes said that the duchess had “been advised by her physician not to travel.” Clearly, Markle’s absence at Philip’s funeral had nothing to do with Kate Middleton.

The Tabloid On Kate Middleton

Of course, debunking one story didn’t stop In Touch from publishing even more inflammatory lies about the Duchess of Cambridge. Not long ago, the magazine claimed Kate Middleton was pregnant again and feuding with Meghan Markle over baby names. Then the outlet alleged Prince William believed Middleton was dangerously underweight. And most recently, the publication reported Middleton confronted Rose Hanbury about her alleged affair with William. Obviously, In Touch doesn’t truly have any insight into the Duchess of Cambridge’s life.

More Stories From Suggest