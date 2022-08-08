Royal Rumors Claim Kate Middleton Supposedly Battling Meghan Markle, Prince Harry After Apparent Showdown

Kate Middleton hasn’t had much of a public relationship with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry since they decided to flee England. Tabloids prey on their tension and regularly claim both sides are preparing for a major showdown. The royal family moves in shadow, so it can be hard to cipher fact from fiction. Here are a few rumors we’ve confronted about royal confrontation.

Meghan Markle: A Disrespectful Child

According to New Idea, Middleton was devastated when she didn’t get to see Prince Harry during the Platinum Jubilee. She wanted to reconnect with her friend, but loathed the idea of sharing air with Markle. A body language expert chimed in to call Markle a beacon of negative energy: “Meghan made a strong passive-aggressive [move] by turning her head away as Catherine walked past which was disrespectful and childish.”

RELATED: Meghan Markle Used To Have Quite The Girl Crush On Ivanka Trump, Old Blog Reveals

This story was all over the place. If Markle really did slight Middleton, you would have heard about it. The only person to blame for Middleton not seeing Harry is Middleton herself. The door was wide open for a reunion, as evidenced by meetings with Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth, but Prince William and Middleton chose to avoid them. This story twists a petty slight on the Cambridges part into a hit piece about Markle.

A Showdown With Kate Middleton

Per Us Weekly, Middleton refused to reach out to Markle because a reunion would only be explosive. An insider said, “Kate’s still waiting for a meaningful apology and refuses to interact with Meghan unless she absolutely has to. She finds it very hard to spend time with Meghan and Harry after all the mud that’s been slung.” Markle and Harry chose to stay at Frogmore Cottage instead of going out.

This was a classic bait-and-switch that promised an explosive showdown and delivered nothing at all. For what it’s worth, Markle and Harry did attend events all while caring for their baby. The burden was truly on Middleton and William to make time and they refused. Tabloids despise Markle too much to send any flack Middleton’s way.

Prince Harry’s In Danger?

In a report from the National Enquirer, Middleton was breaking her silence on her feud with Harry and Markle. A snitch revealed her shocking plan: “I’m told Kate’s interview will be released to counter the publication of Harry’s warts-and-all memoir and the release of the Netflix reality show he and Meghan are secretly filming at their Montecito mansion.” She was the family’s secret weapon to take down the renegade royals.

The Enquirer simply took its barbs against Markle and put them in Middleton’s mouth. No tell-all is in the works. It would be radically out of character and go against centuries of royal tradition. This was just another bait-and-switch promising more than it could possibly deliver.

More Stories From Suggest