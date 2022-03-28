Kate Middleton Allegedly Furious Over Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Royal Spy, Anonymous Insider Says

Is Kate Middleton growing suspicious that there is a Sussex spy in the royal family? One tabloid claims the Duchess of Cambridge is worried that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have infiltrated her circle of trust. Here’s the latest gossip about the Sussexes.

Kate Middleton ‘Heartbroken’ Over Betrayal?

This week, New Idea reports Kate Middleton is worried about her cousin-in-law Princess Eugenie’s allegiances. While the rest of the royal family lost contact with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when they went stateside, Eugenie has made it a point to stay close to the Sussexes. And sources say her recent trip to Los Angeles to attend the Super Bowl with Harry especially shocked Kate Middleton.

“Kate and Eugenie were never especially close when they were younger, but Kate made a point of checking in on her when baby August was born,” an insider dishes. “Kate, who lives across the way from Eugenie in Kensington Palace in August’s first months, was a great help to her as she adjusted to new motherhood. During those bonding moments, Kate poured her heart out about a lot of personal things, including how she felt about Meghan and Harry ditching then dissing the family.”

And now, Middleton is “feeling incredibly stressed about taking Eugenie into her confidences, given she’s made it clear she’s on team Sussex,” a tipster reveals. And sources say Eugenie’s Californian vacation was especially shocking because Middleton didn’t know she was so close to the Sussexes. “Kate didn’t know there was such a warm friendship between Eugenie and the Sussexes, and she expects everything she’s ever said to Eugenie has gotten right back to Harry and Meghan.”

‘Tensions Brewing’ Between Kate And Eugenie?

We aren’t buying this story for a couple of reasons. First of all, is this “insider” actually Princess Eugenie? Otherwise, it’s unclear how they’d know about personal conversations between Eugenie and Middleton. And since it’s safe to say Eugenie isn’t badmouthing herself to a random tabloid, we’re certain this tipster is full of it.

But even more ridiculous is the notion that Kate Middleton somehow didn’t know Eugenie was close with the Sussexes. It’s no secret that Eugenie has been friends with both Markle and Harry since before they started dating. In fact, Markle was friends with Eugenie before she even met Harry. Eugenie also notably participated in Markle’s 40×40 initiative last year, and she’s even been living in the Sussexes’ Frogmore Cottage in London. If Middleton wanted something kept from the Sussexes, we doubt Eugenie would be her first choice of confidant.

The Magazine On Princess Eugenie

This is unfortunately run-of-the-mill for New Idea, a tabloid that’s constantly spreading misinformation about Princess Eugenie. Back in November, the outlet claimed Eugenie was feuding with Princess Beatrice over their father’s legal troubles. Then the magazine reported Eugenie and Beatrice were caught in a “public showdown” amidst a feud. And more recently, the publication claimed Eugenie’s Super Bowl trip was actually to convince Prince Harry to return to the UK. Obviously, New Idea doesn’t have pure intentions when reporting on Princess Eugenie.

