Latest Rumor Says Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle Supposedly Both Expecting Babies In 2022

Are Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle both planning to expand their broods in 2022? One tabloid claims the duchesses can’t get enough of their lovely families, and they want to open their homes to more children. Here’s the latest baby buzz for Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton.

‘More Royal Babies On The Way’ For Kate Middleton And Meghan Markle?

This week, OK! reports both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have come down with a terrible case of baby fever. Apparently, both duchesses are considering adding another member to their families this year. “Kate would love to have a fourth child, especially another girl,” an inside source dishes.

“She had difficult pregnancies carrying all three of her children, but they were well worth it.” And Prince William is fully on board. “She and William don’t want to wait any longer,” the tipster reveals. “They could have an exciting announcement before long if all goes well.”

But Middleton isn’t the only one wanting to have another child this year. Apparently, Markle has actually been tempted lately to go back on her plan for having only two children. “Friends are saying Meghan’s feeling the maternal urges again and is seriously considering one more,” the snitch confides. And Prince Harry is right on the same page as his wife. “He adores being a dad.”

Kate Middleton And Meghan Markle Planning ‘New Additions’ In 2022?

While it isn’t impossible, this story seems extremely unlikely. First of all, there’s the matter of the tabloid’s reach. Who in the world is this outlet speaking to that knows not only about Kate Middleton’s desire to maybe have another baby, but Meghan Markle’s as well? Since the families are a country apart, we doubt there’s anyone capable of possessing this kind of information.

Secondly, Middleton hasn’t given any indication that she wants another child. Sure, anything’s possible, but all signs point to both William and Middleton prioritizing their work in the coming months. But, remarkably, Markle’s supposed plans seem even less likely than Middleton’s.

Both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced in 2019 that they planned to have no more than two children. This wasn’t because they didn’t want another baby, but rather, it was to lessen their impact on the environment. “We should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation,” Harry said at the time. And just last year, the UK charity Population Matters gave the Sussexes an award for their decision.

It’s completely their choice if they decide to have another child, but given the limitations they’ve already set for themselves, it just doesn’t seem like it’s in the cards. It’s clear the tabloid probably just wanted to capitalize on the excitement that royal babies inevitably incite. But it doesn’t look like the Cambridges or Sussexes are making any more baby plans any time soon.

The Tabloid On Meghan Markle

But OK! has a long history of getting it wrong about Meghan Markle. Back in October, the outlet alleged Harry and Markle were planning a second, non-royal wedding in California. Then the magazine reported Markle starts her day by Googling her name several times. And lastly, the publication alleged Harry and Markle were feuding with actress Kristen Stewart. Clearly, OK! doesn’t have any insight into the Sussexes’ personal lives.

