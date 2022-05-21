Kate Middleton Allegedly Having Breakdown Over Facedown With Meghan Markle, Royal Gossip Says

Is Kate Middleton buckling under the pressure? One report says she can’t bear to face Meghan Markle ahead of their upcoming reunion. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Kate Breaks Down’

Per Woman’s Day, Middleton isn’t so excited about the Platinum Jubilee. Sources say her “heart sank” when she learned that Prince Harry and Markle would be attending festivities. The Sussexes announced their planned attendance not long after Queen Elizabeth confirmed that only working royals would be allowed on the balcony. Middleton supposedly believes this timing was a deliberate attempt to steal her grandmother’s thunder.

“Kate can’t believe that she, as a future queen, is having to deal with all this,” a source says. “Meghan would know Kate is a sensitive person and this would be getting to her.” Middleton is reportedly dreading the day and fears she won’t be able to hide it. An insider says, “Unlike Meghan, she’s no actress and finds it difficult to mask her true feelings.”

For now, Middleton is focused on getting into the right space so she can support Prince William. Sources say “Meghan and Harry are spoiling for a fight,” and it has everyone nervous. The family is determined not to let Harry and Markle ruin Elizabeth’s celebration.

What’s Really Going On With Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton has better things to do instead of tracking the timing of press releases. Surely Harry and Markle and Elizabeth’s respective PR teams coordinated with one another for these announcements. What difference do 18 minutes really make? How is announcing that only working royals are allowed on the balcony some triumphant moment? Woman’s Day is just desperate for outrage.

Furthermore, how is any of this Middleton’s problem? The source says Middleton can’t believe Markle is her problem, but what exactly does she have to do now? Markle will have her family and Middleton has her. The Platinum Jubilee will fetch an incalculable amount of media attention internationally with or without Markle and Harry. This story is just trying to make something out of nothing by putting words in Middleton’s mouth.

Royal Myths Abound

Last year, this tabloid claimed Middleton flew to California so she could confront Markle. This never happened. It also announced Harry was planning to bash Middleton in his upcoming memoir. NDAs ensure it’s impossible to know what’s in that book. For years now, this outlet’s been trying to stoke drama between Markle and Middleton. While we don’t really know what their relationship is like at this point, it cannot possibly be as toxic as Woman’s Day would have you believe.

