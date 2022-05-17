Kate Middleton Allegedly Banned Meghan Markle From Sitting With Royal Family At Platinum Jubilee, Anonymous Source Says

Is Kate Middleton scheming to keep Prince Harry and Meghan Markle far away from the rest of the royals during Queen Elizabeth‘s Platinum Jubilee? One tabloid claims Middleton has banned the Sussexes from the royal family’s coveted balcony celebrations. Here’s what we know.

Kate Middleton ‘Bans’ Meghan Markle?

This week, In Touch reports Kate Middleton may not be able to stop Meghan Markle from attending the queen’s Platinum Jubilee, but sources say she has other ways to keep her sister-in-law at arms-length. Apparently, when the royal family gathers on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the Trooping the Color parade on June 2, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won’t be joining them on the word of the future queen.

“They’re not invited,” a snitch reveals. “It will be Meghan’s first time back in two years, and Kate isn’t looking forward to seeing her after all the nasty things Meghan has publicly said about the family… Kate certainly didn’t want to be up there smiling and waving with her.”

But Markle apparently wasn’t very understanding upon hearing the news. “She was devastated and suspected Kate had a hand in stopping her and Harry from taking what she believes to be their rightful place beside the rest of the family,” the source dishes. And sources say Middleton wants to get everything out on the table once Markle arrives. “Kate wants to have a word with Meghan alone to clear the air. But knowing the bad blood between them—and how Meghan is a master at pushing Kate’s buttons—the meeting could very well end in disaster,” the tipster concludes.

Kate Middleton Gearing Up For ‘Showdown’?

This story is a bit all over the place, and there are just too many red flags for us to take it seriously. First of all, the magazine’s alleged “insider” claims to know both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s private thoughts and feelings. We seriously doubt such a person even exists, let alone that they’d talk to a rag like this one.

Furthermore, how exactly would Middleton go about getting Markle banned from this hyper-specific event in the Jubilee? The Sussexes only just announced that they’d be attending. They said that at the time of their brief UK visit last month that they weren’t even sure if they would attend. We seriously doubt Middleton is already making a fuss about seating arrangements.

And finally, we just don’t see Middleton having that kind of authority. Given that we’re talking about the queen’s Platinum Jubilee, Her Majesty has the final say in who stands with her during the celebrations. While early reports seem to indicate that only working royals will be on the balcony during the event, none have said anything about bans. And since the queen still seems fond of Prince Harry despite the drama of the past two years, we seriously doubt Middleton is calling spiteful shots or that Harry and Meghan Markle will be kicked out of the palace.

The Tabloid On The Sussexes

But this is far from the first time we’ve bust In Touch for spreading lies about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Not long ago, the outlet published a bizarre story claiming Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had turned their backs on Ellen DeGeneres. Then the outlet reported Harry and Markle were “desperate for cash” and using the queen for her money. And most recently, the magazine claimed Markle had completely taken over Harry’s life, and the duke couldn’t even leave the house without her permission. Obviously, In Touch doesn’t really have any insight into the Sussexes’ personal lives.

