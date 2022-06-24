Exploring The Rumors Of Kate Middleton Supposedly Being Pregnant With Baby No. 4

Is Kate Middleton planning to expand her brood this year? Multiple rumors say the Duchess of Cambridge has baby fever. Let’s check in on the beloved future queen consort.

Kate Middleton Trying To Have Another Baby?

Back in January, OK! reported Kate Middleton was getting the itch to have another baby. “Kate would love to have a fourth child, especially another girl,” an insider told the tabloid. “She and William don’t want to wait any longer. They could have an exciting announcement before long if all goes well.” But before the article concluded, it revealed that Meghan Markle was also trying to get pregnant. “Friends are saying Meghan’s feeling the maternal urges again and is seriously considering one more,” a tipster mused.

But we were immediately skeptical of this report for a few reasons. First of all, we seriously doubted anyone would have such personal knowledge about Kate Middleton. But when the tipster brought up Meghan Markle’s alleged baby fever as well, we were absolutely certain that this anonymous source was completely disingenuous.

Prince William Hoping To Have One More Child?

Only a month later, OK! reported Kate Middleton was under pressure to have another child. After Meghan Markle, Princess Eugenie, and Princess Beatrice all welcomed children within a year, sources said Middleton was fielding questions about her brood. “When everyone was having their babies last year, Kate did get a little broody,” the snitch dished. “Suddenly, she had everyone in William’s family asking her if they were going to have one more.”

Of course, we pointed out the painful irony of this story. While the magazine insisted Middleton was growing uncomfortable with all of the baby speculation, it was the real one putting her under pressure. And once we looked back at the outlet’s past reporting on Middleton, it became abundantly clear that the magazine was just responding to its own inaccurate reporting with this dubious story.

Kate Middleton Pregnant With Twins?

Finally, Life & Style reported Middleton and Prince William were on the verge of sharing some exciting news: They had not one, but two children on the way. “There’s buzz among Kate’s inner circle that she’s four months pregnant—and expecting twins!” an insider confessed. “She’s been going to doctor’s appointments and wearing jackets to hide a small bump. But if you look really closely, it’s there!”

Sometimes, the best way to tell if a story is genuine is to give it time. For one, Middleton was just photographed happily sampling local beers at a festival.

Britain’s Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge samples local beer during a visit to Cambridgeshire County Day at Newmarket Racecourse on June 23, 2022. (Paul Edwards/Pool/ AFP via Getty Images)

It’s also worth noting that this report went to print over two months ago. So, according to the tabloid’s timeline, Middleton would now be over six months along. And fans might remember that Middleton’s figure at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere stole the show just a couple of weeks ago. She certainly wasn’t sporting a baby bump, so now there’s no denying the magazine was barking up the wrong tree with this story.

