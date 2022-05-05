Kate Middleton Allegedly Ordered Her Mother To ‘Back Off’ Of Her Children, Sketchy Source Says

Did Kate Middleton urge her mother Carole Middleton to take a less active role in her family life? One tabloid claims that things are tense between the Middleton women. Let’s take a closer look at this tragic tale.

Three Month Silence Between Middletons?

This week, Star reports Kate Middleton is tired of her mother Carole butting into her family’s personal lives. The hands-on grandmother is apparently starting to step on Kate and Prince William’s toes when it comes to their children, and sources say that it’s driven them apart. “Carole is a very pushy mother,” an insider dishes. Apparently, Kate’s friends have taken to calling her “Controlling Carole,” the source reveals. “Kate finally had to tell her to just back off!”

The source drones on about how Carole is “obsessed” with her grandkids, and that her overbearing nature was starting to cut into Kate and William’s alone time. And then the outlet accuses Carole of “cashing in” on her daughter’s royal status to boost up her company Party Pieces—an affordable party decor and supplies business. The tipster reveals that her mother’s new line of products to celebrate the queen’s Platinum Jubilee crossed a line for Kate.

“Carole selling tacky Platinum Jubilee products is hugely embarrassing for Kate,” the snitch whispers, adding that Kate reached her “final straw” when Carole sent Her Majesty a promotional bag of gifts. “Kate can’t take any more humiliation and told her mom to stop pushing her products onto William’s family… Now time will only tell whether they can repair their relationship.”

Carole Middleton ‘Blinded By Ambition’?

This outlet seems completely out of touch with reality. First of all, the magazine is kidding itself if it truly believes this “insider” knows what’s going on between Kate and Carole Middleton. The royal family notoriously keeps the details of their family lives private, and Carole is no exception. We seriously doubt any friends of the family would dish their personal information to this rag, let alone insult them so aggressively.

Furthermore, there’s nothing strange about the Platinum Jubilee collection Carole’s company is selling, and we seriously doubt the royals ever thought that there was. If you do a quick internet search for “Platinum Jubilee party decorations,” you’ll get hundreds of results. In fact, as a British party decor business, it would be strange for Carole not to cover that base regardless of her daughter’s royal status—especially given the fact that this is far from Kate’s first Platinum Jubilee. Just the tabloid’s suggestion shows how determined it was to paint Carole in a bad light.

Overall, we have absolutely zero evidence to suggest there’s any kind of rift between Kate and Carole Middleton. And it’s clear from the outlet’s insistence on insulting Carole that it has no real concern for the Middleton family. Until the outlet wants to give this story another try with genuine proof—which we’re confident will never happen—it’s safe to dismiss this report as mindless gossip.

The Tabloid On Kate Middleton

This is far from the first time Star has attacked the Duchess of Cambridge with baseless rumors. Last year, the outlet claimed Middleton and Prince William were having another baby. Then the magazine reported Meghan Markle and Middleton were gearing up for a showdown at Princess Diana’s statue unveiling. And more recently, the publication alleged Middleton was confronting Rose Hanbury over her alleged affair with William. Obviously, Star has no problem spreading obviously false rumors when it comes to Kate Middleton.

