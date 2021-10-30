Kate Middleton, Camilla Parker Bowles Battling Over The Crown After Queen Elizabeth’s Health Downturn?

Are Kate Middleton and Camilla Parker Bowles in a battle for the throne? One tabloid’s cover story claims the Duchess of Cornwall is waging a war against the Duchess of Cambridge as Queen Elizabeth health takes a turn for the worst. Let’s check in on this British “game of thrones”.

‘Palace In Chaos As Queen’s Health Fails’?

This week, Life & Style reports things are getting ugly between Kate Middleton and her mother-in-law Camilla Parker Bowles. As fears grow for Queen Elizabeth’s health, the matter of succession is weighing heavy on Bowles. Apparently, the Duchess of Cornwall fears Middleton will pass over her. “It’s become more apparent to all that the queen’s reign could soon end,” an insider dishes, “and the fight for the throne has begun.”

While Prince Charles and Prince William are the direct successors to the throne, their wives are the ones causing a fuss. “Camilla is the catalyst,” the tipster reveals. “There’s buzz in royal circles that she’s been spreading lies about William and Kate’s marriage, insinuating they play up to the cameras to come across as this picture-perfect couple, when behind closed doors, that couldn’t be further from the truth.” Apparently, Bowles has been busy spreading rumors of infidelity and calling Middleton a “working-class social climber.”

But Middleton and William aren’t sinking to Bowles’ level. Instead, they’ve played coy with her, taking their concerns straight to the queen. “William had a private meeting with his grandmother and made it clear he feels he and Kate are more up to the job than Charles and Camilla.” The outlet recounts Charles’ recent knighthood scandal, as well as the sexual assault allegations against Prince Andrew.

“William believes Charles and Andrew are dangerous to the future of the institution,” says the source. But the queen isn’t biting. “Everyone is badmouthing each other,” the snitch confesses, “and the queen has had enough. She’s appalled that they’re battling for the crown when in her mind, her reign isn’t ending anytime soon.”

Camilla Parker Bowles ‘Badmouthing’ The Cambridges?

While the queen has displayed an out-of-character need for rest, there’s no need to sound any alarms just yet. The queen has been taking it easy after a preliminary stay in the hospital. The queen pushed herself this month, making multiple public appearances across the country. But on the advice of her doctors, she has returned to Windsor Castle to resume her royal duties. While the queen isn’t going on any extended trips any time soon, she hasn’t stopped working. So, this report seems a bit premature at best.

But what makes this story outright bizarre is the implication that Prince William and Kate Middleton could take the throne before Prince Charles. The line of succession isn’t decided on a whim after the reigning monarch dies. Unless Middleton wants to petition Parliament — which would likely be a dead end — Camilla Parker Bowles will ascend to the throne before her. With that in mind, we seriously doubt Bowles has anything to worry about — and it’s absolutely ludicrous to suggest she’s trying to sabotage Middleton.

The Tabloid On Kate Middleton

But this is far from the first time Life & Style has gotten it wrong about the Duchess of Cambridge. Earlier this year, the tabloid reported Middleton “lashed out” at Prince William of a parenting disagreement. Then the magazine claimed William feared Middleton was starving herself. And more recently, the magazine alleged the queen “fast-tracked” William and Middleton to the throne. Obviously, the tabloid isn’t reliable when it comes to the Cambridges.