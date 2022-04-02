Royal Rumor: Kate Middleton Allegedly Pregnant With Twins, Supposedly Due In September

Are Kate Middleton and Prince William planning to expand their brood? One tabloid claims the Duchess of Cambridge is already pregnant. Let’s check in on the royal family.

‘Baby Joy’ For Prince William And Kate Middleton?

The latest edition of Life & Style reports Kate Middleton and Prince William are on the verge of sharing some exciting news. “There’s buzz among Kate’s inner circle that she’s four months pregnant—and expecting twins!” an insider dishes. “She’s been going to secret doctor’s appointments and wearing jackets to hide a small bump. But if you look really closely, it’s there!”

The duchess hinted at her desire to have another child back in February during a visit to Denmark’s Copenhagen Children’s Museum. “William always worries about me meeting under-1-year-olds,” Middleton told a group of parents. “I come home saying, ‘Let’s have another one.'”

And the tipster reveals that William has slowly but surely gotten on board, though he was only expecting one baby. “The twins bombshell threw William for a loop,” the snitch confides. “But once he had time to process the information, he was happy. Rumor has it that William has taken to calling them his ‘miracle babies!'”

But even more excited by the news is Queen Elizabeth, though she apparently can’t help but feel slighted by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for keeping baby Lilibet away from her. “The queen was surprised and overjoyed when she heard Kate is expecting twins,” muses the source. “She’ll hold these babies before she ever lays eyes on Lili in person.”

Royal Palace Overjoyed By Cambridge Twins?

While royal baby news is always exciting, we aren’t celebrating just yet. First of all, if Kate Middleton is already four months along, why would she say in late February that William worries she’ll want another baby? According to the tabloid’s timeline, Middleton would already be in the middle of her second trimester. So, unless she was trying to throw people off the scent, her comments just wouldn’t make much sense.

Furthermore, while looks aren’t always a great indicator of early pregnancy, we certainly aren’t seeing the “bump” the magazine insists is there. Middleton certainly looked slim during a reception in late March.

And finally, we just can’t bring ourselves to take this story seriously given the tabloid’s past reporting on this matter. Back in 2018, Life & Style reported Middleton was expecting twin girls. Then, the magazine insisted Middleton was pregnant with twins and due to give birth in May of 2020. And as recently as March of 2021, we busted a story from the tabloid claiming Middleton was expecting a fourth child. Obviously, Life & Style is determined to repeatedly push this narrative despite a total lack of evidence.

