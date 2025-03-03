Kanye West’s Ex Julia Fox Stuns in Eyebrow-Raising Vanity Fair Oscars After Party Dress

Looking to stand out above the crowd, Kanye West’s ex Julia Fox stunned in an eyebrow-raising ensemble while attending a post-Oscars event.

Videos by Suggest

According to E! News, Julia Fox arrived at the Vanity Fair Oscars party on Sunday, Mar. 2, in Beverly Hills, in a sheer lace gown inspired by a Greek goddess.

The look is being compared to the sheer, see-through ensemble Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori wore on the 2025 Grammys’ red carpet. The couple didn’t stay at the event, taking off in a nearby vehicle.

“FOR CLARITY,” he wrote a since-deleted Instagram post following the incident, per E! News. “MY WIFE IS THE MOST GOOGLED PERSON ON THE PLANET CALLED EARTH.”

West then humbled-bragged about his wife’s Grammys appearance. “My wife’s first red carpet opened a whole new world,” he stated. “I kept staring at this photo like I was staring in admiration that night, Thinking, wow, I am so lucky to have a wife who is so smart, talented, brave, and hot.”

The rapper also posted screenshots of Google Search analytics with the “Bianca Censori Grammys” and a photo of Censori holding the No. 1 spot on the “Trends” list.

Julia Fox Previously Admitted to Having Regrets About ‘Uncomfortable’ Relationship With Kanye West

Although her ensemble is being considered as a nod towards Kanye West and his current wife, Julia Fox doesn’t have any feelings for her former famous ex.

Last fall, the actress stated that she doesn’t fondly think back on her time with the rapper. “I regret that relationship so much,” she told The Times. “I hate it! It was only a few weeks, but enough to last me a lifetime. I was in probably the most uncomfortable position in my life and that’s saying a lot. I don’t want to be known for being anyone’s girlfriend.”

West and Fox met in Miami on New Year’s Eve in December 2021. However, their relationship was short, and they split up in February 2022. Fox stated that she felt used while with West.

“It wasn’t my idea for it to go public,” she said. “If anything, I was like, ‘We should wait,’ and then boom, it was done behind my back. I realized pretty quickly I was being used as a pawn.”

Fox shared details about the short-lived romance in her memoir Down The Drain. She referred to West as “the artist” throughout the book, claiming he would have to approve of her outfits before she went out in pubic. She then said that she decided to end things after he “repeatedly nagged her to sign a non-disclosure agreement.”



