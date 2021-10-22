Kanye West Threatening To Release Kardashian Leaks?

Does Kanye West possess “humiliating” information about the Kardashian family? Around this time last year, one tabloid claimed the rapper had an ace up his sleeve in case Kim Kardashian ever left him. Here’s what we know about West’s alleged revenge plot.

‘Crafty Kook’ Kanye West Keeping Secret Diary?

Twelve months ago, the National Enquirer reported Kanye West had no intentions of getting divorced from Kim Kardashian. The rapper was supposedly so adamant that he apparently stockpiled sensitive information about her family to blackmail her into staying with him. “The ranting rapper has no intention of being cast aside without a fight,” the tabloid explained.

So, what exactly was West’s ace of spades? Well, the Donda rapper was reportedly prepared to spill what “was real and what was faked on [Keeping Up With the Kardashians].” That included a truckload of dirt on the Kardashians’ relationships with Tristan Thompson, Scott Disick, and even Caitlyn Jenner. The magazine went on to speculate what exactly could be in West’s “secret divorce diary,” but never settled on anything specific.

Kim Kardashian Served Kanye West Divorce Papers

We’ll give the tabloid points for predicting the possibility of a West and Kardashian divorce, but that’s about all it got right. Kim Kardashian filed for divorce about eight months ago, and Kanye West hasn’t shared his alleged “secret divorce diary.” Besides, the Kardashians live extremely public lives. Given how integral their reality show was to their actual everyday lives, any distinction between what was “real” and what was “faked” for the show seems arbitrary.

The point is, we doubt West would be able to tell the public anything they didn’t already know about the family. In the early days of her fame, Kim Kardashian was arguably most well known for a leaked sex tape. We’re not sure how you can get any more intimate than that.

And even though Kardashian and West are divorcing, the former couple is on remarkably good terms. Kardashian put in the work to help promote West’s latest album release. She even appeared on stage in a wedding dress at one of his events. And shortly before Kardashian hosted Saturday Night Live, fans spotted her grabbing dinner with West in NYC. It’s obvious West has no intention of tearing down the mother of his children.

The Tabloid On Kim Kardashian And Kanye West

But we wouldn’t trust anything the National Enquirer says about Kim Kardashian or Kanye West. Earlier this year, the tabloid claimed West was producing a Netflix docuseries to trash the Kardashians. Then the outlet alleged Kardashian was fed up with West and “hell-bent” on going through with their divorce. And more recently, the magazine went back on that story, insisting that Kris Jenner told Kardashian to call off their divorce. Obviously, the Enquirer isn’t reliable when it comes to West, Kardashian, or their family.