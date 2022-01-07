Kanye West Rumor: Allegedly Raging At Kim Kardashian’s Request To Be Declared Single

Is Kanye West furious with Kim Kardashian for flaunting her love for the single life? One tabloid claims West was humiliated by Kardashian’s most recent legal move. Here’s the latest gossip about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce.

Kim Kardashian ‘Blindsides’ Kanye West With Legal Blow?

This week, In Touch reports things are “getting nasty” between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Last month, the internet watched as West vowed to win Kardashian back and reunite his family. “All I think about every day is how I get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I’ve caused,” West wrote on Thanksgiving. Then, West even declared onstage during a performance, “I need you to run right back to me, baby / more specifically, Kimberly.”

But just one day after his plea, Kardashian filed court papers asking a judge to declare her and West legally single. Kardashian “has no desire to reconcile with [Kanye],” the declaration read. But West had no idea Kardashian’s feelings were so final. “[West] was blindsided by her filing. He’s not happy, to say the least, but Kim is sticking to her guns: She wants out of his marriage — now.”

Now, West is left with little choice but to go through with the divorce. “It’s now up to him and his legal team to do the right thing, come to terms with Kim’s attorneys and dissolve the union,” the tipster concludes. “But knowing Kanye, there’s only going to be more drama before this is over.”

Kim Kardashian ‘Desperate’ To End Her Marriage?

Kardashian and West’s separation has been confusing, dramatic, and full of twists, but that’s because we are looking at things from the outside. The truth is that we have no idea what West and Kardashian’s relationship looks like behind closed doors, but we trust they both have their family’s best interests in mind. And although West had a hard time letting go, it looks like both he and Kardashian are moving on.

Kardashian broke the internet a couple of months back when news of her relationship with SNL star Pete Davidson went viral. The couple is still enjoying each other’s company and actually just returned from a three-day getaway to the Bahamas. As for West, he’s recently been connected to actress Julia Fox. The pair have gone on multiple dates across the country and even attended a Broadway show together in New York City just this week.

While divorces can be messy and complicated, it looks like both parties have accepted that their marriage is over and can now focus on the future.

The Tabloid On The Kardashians

This wouldn’t be the first time we’ve caught In Touch spreading false information about Kim Kardashian or her famous family, and it likely won’t be the last. Not long ago, the outlet reported Kourtney Kardashian told Kim, “You’re dead to me.” Then the magazine alleged Kim called off her divorce purely for the money. And more recently, the publication alleged Kourtney and Khloé were at war over competing weddings. Clearly, In Touch is no authority on anyone in the Kardashian clan.