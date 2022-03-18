Kanye West Allegedly Asked Marilyn Manson To Break Up Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian In The Creepiest Way, Gossip Claims

Kanye West is locked in an embarrassing feud with Pete Davidson over Kim Kardashian. Nary a day goes by without new attacks on Instagram. One report says West is turning to his friend and alleged rapist Marilyn Manson for help getting his wife back. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Can Voodoo Undo Kim And Pete’

Per the Globe, West has tasked Manson with carrying out a voodoo curse to tear Kardashian and Davidson apart. A source says Manson is very interested in voodoo and witchcraft, and he’s convinced West that a ritual could bring Kardashian back: “Kanye is devoutly religious so he won’t be doing any rituals, but he’s probably not going to get in the way.”

Manson is currently embroiled in numerous rape allegations against him, but West has still seen fit to feature him on Donda 2. A tipster says the two are now BFFs. “Kanye is one of the only folks who’ve shown Manson public support since all these allegations came out, so of course, the rocker wants to do whatever he can to stay in his good graces,” they explain.

What’s Going On With Manson And Ye?

Marilyn Manson is a shock artist who says a lot of things strictly for attention. It’s part of his lifestyle, but it makes it difficult to parse fact from fiction. His religious beliefs are therefore murky. He once claimed to be an ordained minister in the Church of Satan, but the church confirmed this was not true. He’s also stated he’s spiritual and was raised Christian.

The official website for the Church of Satan denies any link to non-pagan religions or Voodoo. It is inherently an atheist philosophy. Manson has never publicly announced an interest in witchcraft or voodoo either.

As the story itself mentions, West is a devout Christian who has literally won Grammy Awards for making Christian records. Voodoo and other rituals are directly against his beliefs, and he’s also never endorsed such practices.

Frankly, Gossip Cop has given this gross story far too much credit. It just wants to use Manson’s reputation for the occult in some stupid story about West and Davidson. West should be focused on his ongoing divorce. Manson is too focused on suing his rape accusers, namely Evan Rachel Wood, to get involved with West and Davidson’s catty back and forth.

Bad History Of Gossip

The Globe frequently peddles stories like this. It claimed Angelina Jolie was practicing witchcraft to win her divorce from Brad Pitt. There was no evidence to back this up. We also debunked its story about Queen Elizabeth harboring the Holy Grail. The stories were utterly ridiculous.

Speaking of ridiculous, it reported Kanye West wanted to clone himself in an attempt to live forever. West is interested in tormenting his ex-wife, not in making a second version of himself. Manson and West are definitely chummy, but we could find no evidence that voodoo would be employed to strengthen their bond or hurt Kardashian.

