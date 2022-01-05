Kanye West Gossip: Showering Kim Kardashian In Jewelry And Cash In Desperate Bid To Win Her Back From Pete Davidson

Is Kanye West trying to buy back Kim Kardashian‘s affections? One tabloid claims Kardashian is eating up all of the gifts and attention despite having no intention of reuniting with the rapper. Here’s what we know about West’s attempts to save his marriage.

Kim Kardashian Turns ‘Lovesick’ Kanye West Into ‘Cash Cow’?

This week, the National Enquirer reports Kim Kardashian may have filed for divorce from Kanye West, but she hasn’t quite let go of his wallet. Apparently, West has been desperately trying to win back the reality star with lavish gifts. “He started out with a hardball approach, but when that didn’t work and Kim made it clear she still wanted an amicable divorce, he tried the opposite,” an insider spilled.

“He’s got it in his head that money’s the way to Kim’s heart — and that’s partially right. But she’s also looking to escape Kanye’s control-freak ways — not to mention his flabby bod is a major turn-off,” the tipster muses. “Kanye’s convinced that with enough money he can change her mind, but the odds of that are slim to none — since she’s been enjoying the singles scene with Saturday Night Live comic Pete Davidson.”

Finally, the source admits that Kardashian isn’t hating West’s extravagant gestures. “Kim’s more than ready to be free of Kanye and all of his drama, and as far as she’s concerned, she deserves every dollar he’s giving her as payback for the hell he’s put her through!” the snitch concludes.

‘Cash-Crazy’ Kim Kardashian Wants Kanye West’s Money?

If Kim Kardashian is leading Kanye West on to get more money out of him, it sure doesn’t seem that way. Just last month, the reality TV icon filed documents requesting to legally be considered single. Court documents stated that “there is no question that the marriage of the parties is no longer viable,” and “[Kardashian] has no desire to reconcile with [West] and wants their marriage terminated.”

It’s no secret that West has been less confident about their separation and even vowed to reunite with Kardashian, but it looks like his intentions have changed as well. Photos revealed that West is back in the dating scene, and has casually been seeing actress Julia Fox as well as multiple other unnamed women. Since both West and Kardashian seem to have their minds on other things — and other people — we doubt West is wasting both time and money trying to save his marriage when Kardashian insists it’s already over.

The Tabloid On Kanye West

We wouldn’t trust anything the National Enquirer says about Kanye West. Not long ago, the outlet reported West was “freaking out” over reports Irina Shayk was dumping him. Then the publication alleged Kris Jenner ordered Kardashian to call of the divorce so she could keep West’s money. And more recently, the magazine claimed West was threatening to release sensitive recordings of Kardashian. Obviously, the Enquirer isn’t trustworthy when it comes to the rapper.