Kanye West Furious Over Kim Kardashian’s ‘Flirty Texts’ With Drake?

Is Kim Kardashian nursing a crush on Drake? One report says she’s got her eye on Kanye West’s rival. Gossip Cop can clear this up.

‘Kim’s Ready To Mingle’

Last April, OK! reported that Kardashian was eager to start dating again. An insider said, “Kim’s told her Hollywood pals that she’s open to being set up, and she’s even been checking out some exclusive dating sites.” Despite how crazy things with West got, she was still excited about new possibilities.

One such possibility was Drake, a longstanding rival of West. The two have had beef for years, so Kardashian going to him would be a form of betrayal. An insider said, “Drake’s been crushing on Kim for years, and they’ve already exchanged some flirty texts.” The story concludes with the tipster saying, “Kanye would be livid if he found out!”

What’s Going On With Kim Kardashian And Kanye West?

While we seriously doubted this story when it came out, there was no real way of knowing the contents of Kim Kardashian’s phone. The intervening five months have not been kind to this story. We now know for a fact that this story was completely false.

Kardashian has not dated anyone since splitting up with West. If anything, the two may be trying to reconcile, or at least that’s what it seems West would like. We know Kardashian wasn’t interested in dating anyone last April since she still hasn’t gone steady with anyone.

What About Drake?

West and Drake have renewed their rivalry, with each releasing new albums in the past week. Drake’s Certified Lover Boy contains a few disses at West. A photo started making the rounds of Kardashian listening to Drake on Instagram, but sources told TMZ that she was never listening to the album and full supports West.

OK! once reported that Kardashian was in love with Tony Robbins, but that was totally made up. It maintains that West bought Kardashian an island even though he didn’t. We also busted its 2019 story about Kris Jenner getting married, and that still hasn’t happened.

This seemingly endless stream of bogus stories proves OK! cannot be trusted when it comes to Kardashian stories. Through everything West has done, from collaborating with sexual abusers to peeing on a Grammy, Kardashian has remained loyal to West. Even in the midst of a divorce, she’s still on his side. She and Drake are not dating, so this story is bogus.