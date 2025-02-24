kanye-west-claims-he-made-massive-sum-in-one-day-despite-recent-controversies

Despite his recent antisemitic rants and other recent controversies, Kanye West claims his career has received a significant financial boost.

Earlier this month, the rapper-turned-fashion-designer made headlines for a number of reasons. The first incident was when he and Bianca Censori caused quite a stir while on the red carpet of the 2025 Grammys. Censori sported a see-through dress that showed everything off. Although they didn’t stay for the event, the couple continuously made headlines.

Following the Grammys red carpet moment, Kanye West decided to test his new Google search popularity by posting anti-semitic remarks and adult content on his X (formerly Twitter) account. West deactivated his account after it was restricted, but he returned to the platform a few days later.

Things seemingly took a turn for West when Shopify shut down his Yeezy website after he started selling T-shirts featuring swastikas.

Kanye West Still Made $40 Million Amid His Recent Controversial Stunts

However, while the incidents should have ended his career, Kanye West stated he made $40 million in the following 24 hours after the Shopify drama through his other various business dealings.

“I will write this more poetically in a bit ’cause right now I’m finishing my verse for Game’s album,” he said, per Hot New Hip Hop. “The idea of being Jew-proof is I said all these politically incorrect things, and nobody was able to stop me, extort me, or threaten me to change anything.

He continued by stating, “And I made 40 million the next day between my different businesses. There’s a lot of Jewish people I know and love and still work with. The point I made and showed is that I am not under Jewish control anymore.”

West noted that there was a bad outcome for his comments, which was losing a designer. “In war, you take a couple losses. I lost one of my favorite Yeezy designers, named Simon. He tailored the Grammy dress,” he revealed. “This was a major loss. We lost Malcolm, who was our lead stylist and shopper, and also found Simon. Maybe one day they will understand why I had to do what I did, and one day they will forgive my method.”

West then added that he has always hated Shopify and accused the company of doing “p—y s—.”