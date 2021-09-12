Kanye West At Risk Of Being ‘Canceled’ After Marilyn Manson Collab?

Kanye West disgusted folks this month for choosing to platform alleged abuser Marilyn Manson and canceled rapper DaBaby during a Donda promotional event. One report says Evan Rachel Wood is actively planning his cancellation. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Tone Deaf Stunt’

According to the National Enquirer, West’s most recent tasteless stunt has left him on the verge of cancellation. West welcomed Manson, who stands charged by 15 women with sexual abuse, on stage and wanted to feature him on Donda. The label wouldn’t allow him on the album, infuriating West.

A source says, “Kanye does everything for publicity, but in the current social climate, he definitely crossed the line.” Critics of West, including Manson-accuser Wood, are infuriated by the stunt. Insiders say Wood is “busy gathering support among women’s groups and sexual abuse survivors to have both Kanye and Manson canceled.” The backlash to West’s stunt could prove bigger than the headlines, the outlet warns.

West Has Done This Before

Half of what West does these days would cause an ordinary celebrity to be canceled. His support of Donald Trump, calling slavery a choice, and continuing to support Bill Cosby could have ended his career. West’s legions of fans support have passed his series of fealty tests and support him, for better or worse, unconditionally.

Even working with DaBaby and Manson, however despicable given their alleged crimes and public comments, is on brand for West. Chris Brown, XXXTENTACION, and 6ix9ine each were convicted or accused of heinous things, and West stands by each of them. He’s been labeled a sexual abuse apologist, yet it simply makes no difference.

At this point, it’s hard to imagine West doing anything that could actually get him canceled. There’s no evidence that Wood is trying to rally support for cancellation, nor is that really how cancellation works in real-time. Celebrities get canceled after waves of backlash on social media partnered with a loss of brands or opportunities. Chrissy Teigen, for instance, faced backlash on her platform of choice and it caused her to lose endorsements.

West is a mogul. He’s in charge of his fashion lines and is too dang profitable to ever be dropped from a record label. Despite pretty lousy reviews, Donda still shot to number one, earning both West and Universal Music Group millions. For better or worse, West has not been canceled.

Other Myths

This is the same tabloid that claimed West smelled bad and pined for an open marriage. He has a reputation for many things, but smelling funky is not one of them. It also claimed West was planning to do a Netflix docuseries so he could trash the Kardashians. He and Kim Kardashian are on good terms, and there are even whispers that they may be reconciling. There’s very little Wood could ever do to get West canceled in the first place, so this story just isn’t true.