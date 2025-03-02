kanye-west-and-bianca-censori-seen-together-amidst-divorce-rumors

Despite the divorce rumors, controversial celebrity couple Kanye West and Bianca Censori were spotted out and about together.

Videos by Suggest

According to TMZ, West and Censori were seen heading to a feature film premiere in Los Angeles last weekend. The media outlet was told that Censori was covered from head to toe in a “nun-inspired” ensemble as she headed to the premiere at a Koreatown warehouse alongside West. However, Censori’s face was covered entirely.

Sources who attended the event told TMZ that Censori didn’t remove the black ensemble. The Yeezy architect was seen baring it all in the film while donning a blonde wig. She was then posed on the ground, showing off her figure in skintight lingerie.

Along with Kanye West and Bianca Censori, fellow rapper The Game also attended the premiere. It was reported that West, Censori, and The Game were cornered off in the warehouse with heavy security.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori Allegedly Called It Quits Following Grammy Red Carpet, Social Media Controversy

Kanye West and Bianca Censori reportedly split after the couple caused a stir on the Grammys red carpet.

Although she initially wore a fur coat, Censori shocked the world after she donned a completely see-through dress. West appeared alongside her and allegedly encouraged her to drop the fur coat. They then decided to bail out on the event.

West later bragged about how Censori dominated Google searches. He then took the opportunity to post on X (formerly Twitter) cringy anti-Semitic rants.

West continued to push his luck by trying to sell t-shirts that featured the Nazi Germany swastika symbol. However, Shopify quickly shut down his website.