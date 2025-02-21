Kanye West Allegedly Relapsed in Wake of Grammys, ‘New York Post’ Reports

Infamous rapper Kanye West is allegedly huffing laughing gas once again following his recent return to Los Angeles.

Sources close to the situation told the New York Post that West relapsed shortly after returning to LA last month. “When he [West] got back to LA, he got dental work again,” one source shared. “And I think that’s when he relapsed.”

A second source further shared with the media outlet that West’s laughing gas usage has been a “major pain point” in his marriage to Bianca Censori.

“The nitrous took over in Los Angeles. After the Grammy party [on Feb. 2], he met people,” the insider explained. “And it kind of escalated to things that he never does anymore when he’s in Japan.”

A third source then explained how West is using laughing gas as “medication.”

“There is an issue with nitrous and his dentist, and the medication leads to this meltdown,” they explained. “When he comes off the nitrous, he’s crazy, he just wants to be able to do anything he wants. It’s as if thoughts are coming to him and he speaks his mind. It’s like a cultural Tourette’s experience, his entire life is a video game.”

Kanye West Experiences Multiple Controversial Incidents in Less Than Two Weeks

Kanye West’s erratic behavior was on display earlier this month when he posted a series of anti-Semitic remarks on X (formerly Twitter). After posting the comments and adult film content, his account was restricted. He deactivated his account for a few days before rejoining the platform.

However, the behavior didn’t stop there. West decided to start selling t-shirts with Nazi Germany’s swastika symbol on his Yeezy website. Sales were halted after Shopify took down the website, citing West had violated its terms and conditions.

The website has since been reinstated, with a message reading, “Yeezy stores coming soon.”

Both incidents occurred right after West’s wife, Censori, appeared in a completely see-through dress on the Grammys red carpet. The couple is now reportedly getting ready to divorce.