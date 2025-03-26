Kansas City Chiefs’ Xavier Worthy Accuses Ex of Extortion After Recent Domestic Violence Allegations

Weeks after he was arrested for domestic violence, Kansas City Chiefs player Xavier Worthy accuses his ex of extortion in a new lawsuit.

AP News reports the NFL star is suing his ex, Tia Jones, after he claimed she assaulted him and stole or destroyed more than $150,000 in cash and property. He further stated Jones fabricated the abuse allegations she made of him when he was arrested earlier this month.

Revealing what caused the incident, Xavier Worthy shared he had asked her to move out of their shared residence. After becoming enraged about the situation, Jones allegedly assaulted Worthy by ripping out his hair and destroying his game room.

Worthy further accused Jones of stealing a handgun, $30,000 in cash, jewelry, and a key to his Rolls-Royce. He then said that other belongings were taken while he was in jail.

“Plaintiff not only suffered bodily injuries and property damage as a result of this incident, but his credibility, veracity, and reputation suffered,” the lawsuit reads. “And this narrative, although false, will always track his career and future in the NFL.”

Worthy is seeking between $250,000 and $1 million through the lawsuit.

Xavier Worthy is Not Being Charged For the Domestic Violence Incident

Xavier Worthy’s lawsuit against his ex also comes just after Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick announced his office will not pursue the domestic violence case against the NFL player.

“After further investigation by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and further discussion with a third-party witness, Mr. Worthy and his attorneys, this case is being declined at this time pending completion of the investigation by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office,” Dick shared. “Mr. Worthy and his lawyers are fully cooperating with this investigation.”

Dick also said that upon further investigation by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, the case was being drooped. “Mr. Worthy and his lawyers are fully cooperating with this investigation.”

Xavier Worthy was arrested on Mar. 7 and was booked for assault against a family or household member by impeding their breathing and circulation. He was released in the early hours of Mar. 8.