Kaley Cuoco’s Relationship With Another Actor Was Allegedly The Reason For Her Shocking Divorce, Insider Says

Did Kaley Cuoco end things with Karl Cook because of her feelings for another actor? One tabloid claims a third party was partially to blame for the Big Bang Theory star’s divorce. Here’s what we know about Cuoco’s “rebound romance.”

Kaley Cuoco’s Co-Star Final Straw For Marriage?

Last autumn, Life & Style reported Kaley Cuoco’s decision to divorce Karl Cook was much messier than she made it out to be. According to the article, Cuoco actually made the call after realizing she had feelings for her Meet Cute co-star, Pete Davidson. While they never officially dated, sources say Davidson finally did in the couple’s rocky three-year-long marriage. “They didn’t act on their attraction, but this was a meeting of the minds that pretty much put the nail in the coffin on her marriage,” a “pal” dishes to the tabloid.

Pete Davidson Convinced Cuoco To Divorce?

We aren’t buying this story. First of all, we have no reason to believe the two were ever dating. A source told E! News at the time that Cuoco and Davidson were just friends, and there was nothing romantic between them. “She is close friends with Pete. She thinks he is hysterical and very sweet,” the source explained. “They’ve gotten to know each other well. She has a lot of fun with him and they enjoy hanging out.”

While it’s totally possible that Cuoco leaned a bit on Davidson as she navigated her and Cook’s separation, we just don’t believe Davidson played any role in their split. And considering Davidson moved on with Kim Kardashian shortly after working with Cuoco, we’re almost certain there was never anything serious there.

The Tabloid On Pete Davidson And Kaley Cuoco

It’s especially hard to trust Life & Style given its history reporting on both Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco. Last year, the magazine reported Pete Davidson’s then-girlfriend Phoebe Dynevor forced him to move out of his mom’s house. An insider told the tabloid, “Pete and Phoebe need some alone time when they’re together, which was almost impossible with his mother hanging out upstairs.” During our investigation into this tale, we found that Davidson’s plans to move predated his relationship with Dynevor, making this story nearly impossible.

Then, the outlet claimed Kaley Cuoco was struggling after the “worst year of her life.” According to the tabloid’s source, “She has it all, yet she’s lonely as hell sometimes. There are nights when she cries herself to sleep trying to figure out where it all went wrong.” Of course, this article was not more reliable than the others. Cuoco seems to be doing better than ever post-divorce, and it was just offensive for the magazine to suggest otherwise.

