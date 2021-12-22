Kaley Cuoco Allegedly Crying Herself To Sleep After ‘Worst Year Of Her Life,’ Unverified Report Says

Is Kaley Cuoco struggling to keep it together after a painful year? According to one tabloid, the Big Bang Theory star can’t get a grip. Here’s what we know about how Cuoco is handling her recent divorce.

2021 Was ‘The Worst Year Of Kaley’s Life’?

The latest edition of Life & Style reports Kaley Cuoco couldn’t catch a break this year. While the star’s 36th birthday just passed and should have been a time for celebration, Cuoco took to Instagram to get frank about her mental health. In a story post, Cuoco wrote, “Sometimes it’s OK to not feel totally OK. Even on your birthday.” And it wasn’t hard to guess what had her feeling down.

It’s only been a few months since she parted ways with ex-husband Karl Cook, and sources say the wound is still fresh. “Kaley’s friends tell her she’ll find Mr. Right someday, but she honestly doesn’t know if she ever will,” an insider dishes. “She thought Karl was the one.” Apparently, Cuoco has been feeling blue for a while now. “She has it all, yet she’s lonely as hell sometimes,” the tipster confides. “There are nights when she cries herself to sleep trying to figure out where it all went wrong.”

Kaley Cuoco ‘Cries Herself To Sleep’ Over Divorce From Karl Cook?

This report is wrong on so many levels. First of all, divorce isn’t easy for anyone. And as Cuoco said, it’s totally okay not to feel totally okay. In fact, sometimes special days like birthdays are the hardest of all. That being said, it doesn’t look like Cuoco was down for the count.

First off, the magazine completely failed to mention that Cuoco went all out with her family at Disneyland for a belated birthday celebration just one day later. Cuoco chronicled the trip with a gallery of photos, and in each one she looks like she’s having the time of her life.

Furthermore, Cuoco is arguably at the height of her career. Her new HBO show The Flight Attendant was extremely well-received, and she just wrapped up filming the second season. She also just filmed a movie alongside Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson called The Man from Toronto. And most recently, she finished filming a romantic comedy with Pete Davidson titled Meet Cute. It looks like Cuoco can’t stop booking great roles.

It’s just wrong when tabloids like these exploit hardship just to sell magazines and ignore all the positive things. Overall, Kaley Cuoco seems to be enjoying being single. While it’s sad to end any meaningful relationship, we’re sure she believes it’s for the best and is moving forward with her life.

The Tabloid On Other Celebrity Divorces

This isn’t the first time Life & Style has pushed a narrative like this. Ever since Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, the tabloid has been quick to criticize her mental health. Not long ago, the tabloid claimed their divorce was “getting uglier” as time went on. And eventually, the publication even reported Clarkson was stress-eating and gaining weight because of it. Obviously, Life & Style isn’t reliable when it comes to these matters.