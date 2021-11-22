Justin Timberlake Supposedly Struggling After ‘Worst Year Of His Life,’ Questionable Insider Claims

Is Justin Timberlake trying to keep it together as he closes on a tough year? One tabloid claims the singer has taken hit after hit to his reputation over the last twelve months. Let’s check in on the “Cry Me A River” crooner.

Justin Timberlake ‘Rocked By Scandal’?

This week, In Touch reports Justin Timberlake’s reputation isn’t what it once was. While he has had some major career success in the past, the artist is struggling to salvage his public image after a tough year. “As far as his career goes, Justin is used to things going his way,” an insider explains. “This past year was a major blow to him personally and professionally. Lately, it’s been one bad thing after another.”

In 2019, paparazzi photographed Timberlake getting handsy with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright. While he denied ever going any farther than that, he admitted he drank “way too much” and “displayed a strong lapse in judgment.” Things looked even worse when fans found out his wife, Jessica Biel, was pregnant at the time. “The photos were humiliating to Jessica, and Justin spent a long time working to repair his marriage,” the tipster dishes.

Of course, the blow was worsened when Palmer came out and bombed. “The movie got some poor reviews,” the insider remarks. “And a lot of fans seem to have turned against him. Justin knows his image as a loving husband took a big hit.” And right on cue, another scandal broke. After the documentary Framing Britney Spears examined Timberlake’s 2002 split from Britney Spears at length, leading fans to flame him online. Timberlake issued a public apology, but the damage was done. And now, his label keeps delaying his next album until the singer can clean up his image.

Justin Timberlake Scrambling After Bad Press?

While Justin Timberlake has had some missteps in the press lately, we seriously doubt it’s been the “worst year of his life.” The incident with Alisha Wainwright happened two years ago, and he and Jessica Biel have since moved on and welcomed their second son to the world. While we’re sure it caused some friction, it’s in the past now. The tabloids are the only ones still talking about it.

As for Palmer, it had a generally positive reception. It earned a “Certified Fresh” Rotten Tomatoes score of 72 percent, and fans seemed to like it. We wouldn’t call the film a flop, and it definitely didn’t injure Timberlake’s career or public image. And while it’s true Timberlake was scrutinized for his behavior following his split from Spears, the drama was quickly swallowed up by Spears’ subsequent conservatorship legal battle. Timberlake has apologized and wished Spears the best, and both parties seem to have moved on.

It’s incredibly misleading to suggest the past year has been a net negative for Timberlake. Anyone’s year would look bad if you only look at the negatives, but a glance at Timberlake’s Instagram profile shows that things are only looking up for the triple threat.

The Tabloid On Justin Timberlake

But we wouldn’t trust anything In Touch says about Timberlake. Back in 2017, the tabloid alleged he and Spears were collaborating on new music. Then the magazine reported back in 2018 that Biel was pregnant with their second child — a year before she actually was. And just last month, the outlet claimed Spears was out for revenge on Timberlake. Obviously, In Touch isn’t reliable when it comes to the NSYNC member.