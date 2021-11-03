Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel Struggling To Make It After Leaving Hollywood?

Are Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake having a hard time adjusting to Tennessee? The two recently left Hollywood behind, but one report says the adjustment has been far from easy. Gossip Cop investigates.

Jessica Biel’s ‘Country Blues’

According to Star, Timberlake and Biel aren’t acclimating to life in Tennessee as well as they had hoped. “They left Hollywood to try and save their marriage and to give their sons… a chance at a normal childhood,” a source explains. Beil’s had a rougher six months than the rest of her family.

The Social Network star already has a social network in his home state, but Biel isn’t so lucky. A source says she ”hasn’t really made any friends since they arrived.” She can go weeks without seeing anyone outside of her immediate family. Thankfully, Biel’s not a quitter despite the circumstances. The source concludes, “Her plan is to just tough it out and hope that it gets better.”

How Are Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel?

Biel and Timberlake were only able to move to Tennessee because they already owned property there. They didn’t list their LA home until three weeks ago, so the permanent move is still extremely fresh. This story acts as if she’s been suffering for six months, but that’s just inaccurate. It’s completely unfair to expect Biel to be publicly making friends in a new state after less than a month there, all in the midst of COVID-19.

It looks like Biel is doing just fine. A source told Us Weekly, “They both prefer the country life. It’s great for the boys because they have so much space and freedom.” The Texas Chainsaw Massacre star also moved around a lot as a kid, so she has a lifetime of experience acclimating to new places. Judging by social media, she’s having a whale of a time.

Not In Sync

Star has proven on multiple occasions that it has no insight into Timberlake and Biel’s personal life. It promised the two were getting divorced in March 2020. They’re obviously still together. A year earlier, it claimed they were breaking up because Biel didn’t want another kid. She gave birth to Phineus about a year later, so that story was hogwash as well.

Biel and Timberlake wouldn’t have moved to Tennessee without a stable plan in place, and it looks like they’re doing a-okay so far. This is just about the last place you should go if you’d like news about their relationship.