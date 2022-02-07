Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel Allegedly Headed For $250 Million Divorce; ‘It’s Over,’ Anonymous Source Says

Are Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel finally calling it quits? One tabloid claims Biel has finally had it with the rumors of Timberlake’s infidelity. Here’s what we know about Timberlake and Biel’s split.

Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel At A ‘Breaking Point’?

This week’s edition of OK! reports Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are filing for divorce. After years of cheating rumors and career setbacks, the stress finally tore them apart. “They had a blowout fight just before Christmas,” an insider dishes to the tabloid. “Justin was trying to get Jessica to change her mind about pulling the plug on their Hollywood life. Jessica was in tears. She gave him an ultimatum: Settle down once and for all with her and the kids or risk losing her for good.”

But Timberlake’s refusal to step back from his career isn’t the only stressor. Apparently, Timberlake has been having secret conversations with ex-girlfriend Britney Spears. Apparently, the singer has been checking in on his old flame amid her conservatorship battle, just making sure she’s okay. “Justin has good intentions, but his behavior is inappropriate,” the tipster charges. “If it was Jess communicating with one of her exes, Justin would expect to be in the loop about it.”

Furthermore, Timberlake and Biel’s move to Montana hasn’t been the fix-all that they hoped it would be. “They thought a change in scenery would be what they needed, but Justin is bored in Montana,” the snitch whispers. “He’s yearning to get back to his music and acting career.” But even though they’re at a low point, “there’s still some hope they can work things out — they have before,” the source concludes.

What’s Going On With Timberlake And Biel?

Despite the tabloid’s sensational story to the contrary, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are doing just fine. Despite the outlet’s claims to the contrary, Biel hasn’t stopped Timberlake from working. Timberlake apparently has new music in the works with longtime collaborator Timbaland, and he just returned from filming a new movie in Atlanta. Timberlake also supported Biel as she pioneered her new family wellness brand Kinderfarms. Clearly, neither Biel nor Timberlake has any intention of holding back each other’s careers.

And just one look at Timberlake and Biel’s Instagram profiles proves that all is well for their family. To wrap up the year, they posted a joint video of their couple’s workout routine captioned “Swolemates.”

And Biel just posted a sweet photo celebrating Timberlake’s birthday.

Obviously, this outlet was sorely misinformed and Timberlake and Biel are doing better than ever.

The Tabloid On Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel

We know better than to trust anything OK! says about Timberlake and Biel. Last year, the outlet reported Biel banned Timberlake from going out alone. Then the magazine claimed Biel forbade Timberlake from working with his ex-girlfriends. And more recently, the outlet alleged Timberlake was “pouting and complaining” because Biel kept bringing up his cheating scandals. Obviously, OK! isn’t an authority on Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s relationship.

