Justin Timberlake landed in hot water when he was caught getting too comfortable with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright. One report says he and Jessica Biel are selling their home and leaving Hollywood in an attempt to save their fractured marriage. Gossip Cop investigates.

Jessica Biel’s ‘Lingering Insecurity…’

According to Life & Style, Timberlake and Biel are putting their love nest on the market. The couple’s LA mansion and home for 20 years is up for the highest bidder because the two are relocating to Montana. “The air is fresh and there are acres of land for their boys to play on,” an insider says. “They love it there.”

The stakes of this move are high because the marriage itself is at stake. Timberlake’s indiscretion with Wainwright continues to haunt him. “Living in Hollywood wasn’t doing them any good,” a source explains. “They hope the move will save their relationship.”

The continuing trust issues have been hard for Biel to overcome. Seeing Timerblake flirt with Wainwright was a nightmare brought to life. She hopes the move to Montana will do the trick, and get the two back on a happy track.

Why Are Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel Moving?

The night out with Wainwright was indeed a huge mistake for Timberlake. Tabloids bring it up constantly as proof that the marriage is shaky. In fact, tabloids have proven completely unable to let the whole incident go even though Biel has. She and Timberlake welcomed another child after the incident, so they obviously see a future with another.

Instead of telling an accurate story, outlets rely on the Wainwright incident constantly. She was supposedly going to cause trouble on the Palmer press tour, and she’s apparently the reason why Biel gets presents from her husband. The truth is that this is ancient history. The incident with Wainwright happened in 2019. Palmer came and went to middling reviews, and everyone forgot this ever happened.

It’s true that Timberlake and Biel are selling their LA home so they can spend more time in Montana. However, this is more clerical than anything else. A source tells People, a far more reliable outlet than the tabloid in question, “They’re rarely in L.A. and are happy to live in Montana… they also still have a place on the East Coast.” It sounds like they’ve already made Montana their home base, so there’s no need to keep the home in LA. Actors flip real estate all the time, so this isn’t really a big deal.

More Bogus Timberlake Stories

Gossip Cop regularly boots Life & Style over its Timberlake coverage. It claimed he was forbidden from seeing Anna Kendrick. A source close to the couple told us that story was nonsense. It also promised a divorce in 2020 over Wainwright, but that never happened. This tabloid is clueless.