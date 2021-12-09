Justin Timberlake Gossip: Allegedly Caught Cheating On Jessica Biel Again

Is Justin Timberlake cheating again? One report says he’s been caught by Jessica Biel and their marriage is in serious trouble. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Did Justin Cheat Again?!’

The cover of In Touch declares: “Not Again!” Timberlake is once again devastating his wife with rumors of an affair. Timberlake recently appeared at a Memphis Grizzlies game alone and without his wedding ring on. Instagram gossip account Deux Moi recently shared an anonymous tip implying that Timberlake was making out with another woman.

A source says this indiscretion couldn’t have come at a worse time: “This was the last thing they needed — Justin and Jessica had really been working hard to save their marriage.” Biel and Timberlake have had their share of ups and downs, dating all the way back to a breakup before their wedding.

Famously, Timberlake was caught holding hands with Alisha Wainwright in 2019, which he later called a “strong lapse of judgment.” Biel was pregnant at the time, and a source speculates that Biel may not have given Timberlake a second chance if she wasn’t with child. “The new scandal has put Jessica on edge again, and Justin has to constantly reassure her that he’s committed to her.”

Who Even Knows?

This story dredges up ancient history to prove a novel indiscretion. Biel and Timberlake may have broken up in 2010, but they ultimately decided to reunite, wed, and have multiple kids together. It’s reckless to handwave the family they’ve made together in favor of attacking Justin Timberlake for stuff he’s already atoned for.

Was Timberlake spotted making out with another woman? Maybe, maybe not. Deux Moi is anonymous and words are wind, and it hasn’t historically batted 1000. Since the Wainwright incident, Timberlake hasn’t faced any serious allegations of cheating. Biel forgave him for the Wainwright stuff, and they’re living a pretty quiet life in Montana now. She seems very happy in Montana, so Gossip Cop doesn’t think a split is incoming in the next few days.

Timberlake Myths Abound

In Touch has it out for Timberlake. A few weeks ago, it claimed 2021 was Timberlake’s worst year ever because Palmer flopped. The film was relatively well-received, and Timberlake is still a pretty prominent figure in popular culture.

Back in 2019, Gossip Cop debunked its story about Biel and Timberlake living separate lives. He also never collaborated with Britney Spears as this outlet announced in 2017. A spotty track record and mixed messages make this cheating story difficult to buy. We don’t know enough to say Timberlake isn’t cheating, but it’s best to take this story with a grain of salt.

