Justin Timberlake Allegedly ‘Pouting And Complaining’ Since Jessica Biel Refuses To Forget His Cheating Scandals, Anonymous Insider Says

Is Justin Timberlake upset that Jessica Biel won’t let him forget his previous infidelities? One tabloid claims Biel has developed some serious trust issues, and it’s starting to wear on their marriage. Here’s what we know about this critical chapter in Timberlake and Biel’s relationship.

Jessica Biel Developing Intense ‘Trust Issues’?

While it’s been over two years since photographs surfaced of Justin Timberlake holding hands with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright, OK! reports Jessica Biel still hasn’t recovered. “Jessica’s forgiven Justin, but she’s not forgotten that slip,” an inside source dishes. But that’s not to say Timberlake hasn’t been working to earn back his wife’s trust. “They’re committed to making their marriage work and back in therapy, but they have a lot to work through,” the tipster divulges.

“Her trust was broken after his indiscretion with Alisha, and it hasn’t been fully restored. She’ll see him checking a girl out, and her anxiety flares up. It makes her go down a rabbit hole of worst-case scenarios.” But Timberlake’s wandering eye isn’t the only stressor on their marriage. Apparently, Timberlake has been feeling left behind as Biel focuses on her new wellness brand. “Jessica’s so focused on her career and the boys that Justin’s actually been feeling a bit neglected,” the source admits.

“She’s not trying to punish him — it’s just sort of a self-defense mechanism for her.” And Timberlake’s sour mood isn’t helping Biel build back confidence in their relationship. “Jessica was there for him while he was struggling to get into acting on top of music,” the snitch whispers. “So he should be cheering her on, not pouting and complaining that she’s not spending enough time on him!”

Justin Timberlake Struggling To Make It Work?

While every couple has its ups and downs, we couldn’t find any evidence to substantiate the magazine’s claims. Besides Justin Timberlake’s slip-up with Alisha Wainwright two years ago, it’s hard to find any reason to doubt the strength of Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s marriage. In fact, recent photos show the couple looking happier than ever.

Timberlake and Biel absolutely nailed their family Harry Potter costumes last Halloween.

Then, Biel marked Christmas with an extremely touching family photo captioned “Thankful for my guys…”

And finally, both Timberlake and Biel kicked off the new year with a video of their couple’s workout session captioned “Swolemates.” So, if Biel and Timberlake’s marriage is in crisis, it certainly doesn’t show.

The Tabloid On Justin Timberlake

This isn’t the first time we’ve caught OK! spreading misinformation about Justin Timberlake, and it probably won’t be the last. After months of divorce speculation from the magazine, it declared that Biel and Timberlake’s marriage was “back on track.” Then the outlet reported Biel “ordered” Timberlake to stop going out alone. And more recently, the publication claimed Biel banned Timberlake from working with his ex-girlfriend Olivia Wilde. Obviously OK! doesn’t have any insight into Timberlake and Biel’s marriage.