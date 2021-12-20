Justin Timberlake Allegedly Going Through ‘Worst Year Of His Life’ After More Cheating Allegations And Divorce Rumors

Was 2021 a rough year for Justin Timberlake? Rumor has it that the pop sensation’s reputation took hit after hit this year. Here’s what the tabloids are saying about Timberlake’s year of bad fortune.

Justin Timberlake Caught Cheating On Jessica Biel Again?

A recent edition of In Touch reported Justin Timberlake was in the dog house yet again after more rumors surfaced that the singer stepped out on his wife, Jessica Biel. The gossip account Deux Moi published an anonymous tip claiming Timberlake was getting cozy with an unnamed woman at a bar in Atlanta. And just days later, the “Cry Me A River” crooner left his wedding ring at home and attended an NBA game all alone. Timberlake’s behavior may have been the nail in the coffin for his marriage.

“This was the last thing they needed — Justin and Jessica had really been working hard to save their marriage,” an insider dished. Timberlake was caught holding hands with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright back in 2019, and the actor issued an apology shortly before Biel gave birth to their second child. “The new scandal has put Jessica on edge again, and Justin has to constantly reassure her that he’s committed to her.” Read more about the latest cheating allegations against Timberlake here.

Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel’s Marriage Can’t Be Saved?

Then Life & Style revealed that the latest allegations against Timberlake hit his marriage even harder than previously thought. “Jessica is doing her best to ignore the rumors,” an insider told the tabloid. “But it’s getting more and more difficult and this marriage may not be salvageable.” Then the tabloid pointed out a larger pattern for Timberlake, explaining that rumors of infidelity have followed the triple threat for the entirety of he and Biel’s relationship.

Then the outlet pointed out that Biel may not have been so forgiving for his last indiscretion if she wasn’t expecting their son at the time. “Justin pleaded for a second chance. And she gave it to him,” the tipster explained. “Jessica might not have made the same decision if she hadn’t been pregnant, though.” Finally, the insider asked, “How much humiliation can she take?” Read more about how Timberlake’s alleged infidelities have affected his marriage here.

Justin Timberlake Struggling After ‘Worst Year Of His Life’?

Then it was In Touch that deemed 2021 the “worst year” of Justin Timberlake’s life. “As far as his career goes, Justin is used to things going his way,” an inside source spilled. “This past year was a major blow to him personally and professionally. Lately, it’s been one bad thing after another.” According to the insider, Timberlake spent the year trying to win back Biel’s trust after his slip-up in 2019. “The photos were humiliating to Jessica, and Justin spent a long time working to repair his marriage,” the tipster dished.

But right when Timberlake was getting his groove back, his movie Palmer bombed at the box office. “The movie got some poor reviews,” the insider remarked. “And a lot of fans seem to have turned against him. Justin knows his image as a loving husband took a big hit.” Then right on the heels of that upset, the Framing Britney Spears documentary dropped, inciting a tsunami of online backlash towards Timberlake. Read more about how Timberlake is coping with his year of bad luck here.

