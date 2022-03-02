Justin Bieber Reportedly ‘Crushed’ By Hailey Baldwin’s Interview Confession About Their Relationship, Gossip Says

Is Justin Bieber crushed by his crush? One report says a recent interview confession from Hailey Baldwin has left him in shambles. Here’s what we know.

‘Bickering Over Babies’

According to OK!, Hailey Baldwin has just crushed Justin Bieber’s dreams. She announced that she has no plans to start a family any time soon. She just told an interviewer that she “definitely” will not have a baby in 2022, leaving her husband “devastated.” An insider says, “Justin wants an army of kids, but Hailey is set on focusing on her career and will not be rushed, period.”

This disagreement is years old. The two tied the knot in 2017 and Bieber’s been longing for children ever since. “Hailey going public with her feelings was a real kick in the teeth,” a source says, “and friends are seeing it as a signal that they’re heading toward another rough patch.” The two are putting on a united front against any rumors of conflict, but the lack of children in their home is unavoidable.

What Did Hailey Baldwin Really Say?

This tabloid deliberately keeps everything a bit vague regarding Hailey Baldwin’s actual comments. For one thing, the interviewer in question was the Wall Street Journal. She didn’t sound like she was closing the door on kids at all: “I think, ideally in the next couple of years, we would try. But there’s a reason they call it try, right? You don’t know how long that process is ever going to take.”

Baldwin added, “Definitely no kids this year; that would be a little bit hectic, I think.” She’s debuting a new skincare line and Bieber’s touring. Viewing her comments in context, the two obviously want to have kids in the coming years.

Funnily enough, Baldwin also comments on why she doesn’t like talking about her personal life, saying, “It doesn’t feel worth it to me anymore when I try to have an open conversation with someone like you and then it gets taken out of context.” Case and point: this edition of OK!. It’s taken her comments out of context to invent something more lascivious than it needs to be.

It Doesn’t Know Jack

This tabloid has never had a handle on Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin. It claimed the two got divorced in 2019 because Bieber still had feelings for Selena Gomez. A few months later, it announced the “Love Yourself” singer dumped his pregnant wife. He never dumped her, and she’s not pregnant.

It also promised Baldwin was reaching her breaking point because of Bieber’s mental health issues. She’s still by his side years later. OK! is not a valid source for Bieber news.

