Justin Bieber Desperately Bribing Hailey Baldwin To Have A Baby?

Both fans and tabloids alike think that Justin and Hailey Bieber will be starting their family soon. These rumors have recently picked up considerably, leaving some wondering what’s true and what’s fiction with Justin and Hailey. Gossip Cop has all the latest Bieber pregnancy rumors lined up and ready to review. So let’s dive in!

Were Justin And Hailey Bieber Fighting Over Starting A Family?

Star alleged that Justin and Hailey Bieber were fighting about the right time to start a family. According to the tabloid, Justin was more than ready to begin parenting, but Hailey wasn’t quite on board. An insider close to the couple said Hailey wanted to “wait until the timing is right” and focus more on her career.

Despite Hailey’s feelings about becoming a mother, Justin was “eyeing a mansion in Brentwood” he thought “would be the perfect home to raise kids in.” The source revealed that Justin hoped moving to a family-friendly neighborhood would “encourage Hailey to want to get pregnant.”

Justin Forcing Hailey To Stay Home And Have Babies?

About a year later, Star said that Justin and Hailey’s plans to have kids had intensified. The outlet reported that Justin wanted Hailey to “stay home and have babies” so their life would align with their religion’s doctrines. According to an insider, Justin believed his church’s “anti-feminist doctrine that women belong in a separate group and should have babies, stay home and let the man be in charge.”

Apparently, Hailey was on board with the plan, even if she had to put her modeling and acting career aside. The insider leaked that she told friends, “She can’t wait to be a mom and have babies.”

Justin Bribing Hailey To Get Pregnant?

Although Star claimed Hailey would be happy to get pregnant, the National Enquirer told a different story. According to the magazine, Justin was having to bribe Hailey into starting a family together. An insider revealed that the singer was “doing everything he can to convince her that he’s going to be a good dad.”

Apparently, Justin was more than ready to have kids, yet Hailey wanted to enjoy “being married for a while longer.” The same source claimed that Justin was being “super attentive” and telling Hailey that “she’s beautiful every day and pouring on the PDA,” hoping to change her mind. Even though Hailey was clear she wanted to wait to have kids, that didn’t stop “Justin from trying to woo her into doing it now!”

