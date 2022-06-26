June 26-July 2 Horoscope: New Moon In Cancer Makes Things Messy

The first New Moon of Cancer season is upon us this week. Consequently, things are bound to get a little messy. New Moons are typically periods of rest, reflection, and recharging. It’s a time to assess one’s destiny and recalibrate toward it.

However, this lunar pause takes place behind the ego-driven Sun in dramatic, moody Cancer. And unfortunately, the ego rarely allows for water breaks. Prepare for unexpected emotional tension, particularly around the middle of the week.

There’s no hibernating your problems away this time. What’s in store for your sign this week?

Aries

March 20 – April 19

You might think you’re racing toward success, but be wary of misleading road signs. Don’t underestimate your ego’s ability to manipulate you into thinking a false reality is true. You can pull the wool over just about anyone’s eyes, Aries—even yourself.

Of course, autopilot is more comfortable. Still, you know it isn’t safer. In order to find out where you’re heading, you’re going to have to do some unsavory inner work. Really assess your motivations behind this new project or passion. If you have a feeling that there’s something amiss, then there probably is.

Taurus

April 19 – May 20

You’re so used to stability that when you sense change approaching, you try to dive in headfirst. By your logic, it’s better to get it over with—one swift move, like a Band-Aid. However, there is merit in taking your time. You’ll need your energy soon enough; don’t deplete your reserves now.

The stars urge you to take this downtime to recalibrate. How are you helping yourself progress toward your goal? Conversely, what habits are impeding you? You can still get a lot of work done even while you’re “resting.”

Gemini

May 20 – June 21

Becoming more self-aware is a double-edged sword. On the one hand, you gain a much firmer grip on your desires, dreams, and fears. On the other hand, you have to confront incredibly hard truths about yourself, too. It isn’t a process for the faint of heart.

Luckily, few members of the Zodiac are more flexible and malleable than you. Don’t let your anxieties convince you this change is happening due to a failure. Instead, try to consider it an opportunity to learn and experience something new.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

These last few weeks have been tumultuous, to say the least. While society might suggest you power through it and keep trucking, the stars recommend the opposite. Devote some time this week to self-care. Confrontation wreaks havoc on your body, both emotionally and physically.

Not allowing yourself adequate time to heal and recover will only make things harder down the road. Eventually, you’ll have to take some time to get over this. Would you rather choose to do it or be forced to?

Leo

July 22 – August 22

Being the center of attention isn’t all you want, Leo. You crave admiration more than apprehension. However, to gain the former, you’ll have to ensure that your intentions (and company) are good. The high road might be boring, but it’s the higher ground nonetheless.

You’re well on your way to gaining that which you seek. But first, you’re going to have to find a way to balance your desire to love and be loved. Sometimes, you need to give a little more affection to receive it.

Virgo

August 22 – September 22

Emotional healing as an abstract concept is wishy-washy and vague. Alternatively, emotional healing as a structured list is a bit more your speed. Just because you’re dealing with an emotional problem doesn’t mean you can’t apply some rational thinking.

Indeed, finding a way to use your strengths to your advantage can solve this problem quicker than you think. You might have to face a few inner demons first. And yes, it’ll probably sting a little. But the reward waiting for you on the other side will be worth it.

Libra

September 22 – October 23

As a natural advocate, you tend to take up everyone else’s causes before your own. Codependent tendencies aside, this poses a risk to more than just yourself. Be wary of supporting opposing forces, Libra.

“People-pleaser” is not a personal destiny. But it can be part of one. The stars urge you to take some time this week to find out what you’re really about. What is it that you want to keep fighting for? What are you supporting out of obligation? Start there, and the rest will follow.

Scorpio

October 23 – November 22

You might think you’re playing it safe by not making a move, but you’re wrong. In fact, you’re doing the exact opposite by choosing to do nothing at all. While it might not seem like it on the surface, this is just another method of self-destruction.

Stop doubting your ability to navigate this course, Scorpio. You have ambition most people could only dream of. Yet, your insecurities keep you from truly achieving your goals. You aren’t doomed to stay in the wings forever. Go ahead and take the stage.

Sagittarius

November 22 – December 21

Sometimes, principles alone don’t cut it. Things change, and people change even more often. Dogmatism isn’t going to serve anyone—certainly not you. To get where you want to go, you have to learn how to bend with the breeze.

You have all of the tools you need. Your stubborn will to be the first to succeed is holding you back. So what if you have to stop for a breather? It’s better than crossing the finish line as half the person you were when you started.

Capricorn

December 21 – January 20

In a perfect world, the best choice would also be the easiest one. However, a perfect world, this is not, and we often sacrifice comfort for meaningful change. Thankfully, you’re intuitive. Not only can you analyze data in front of you. But you can also anticipate what’s ahead.

The stars are calling you to trust yourself. Dig deep, and consider the possibility that you’re stronger and wiser than you let yourself think you are. Take that leap. The lessons learned in those few breathless moments will be worth it.

Aquarius

January 20 – February 18

So, you tried self-care. Then, you tried it again. And still, nothing seems to be working for you. You still feel unfulfilled and stressed. But have you considered the possibility that you’re starting in the wrong place? There’s a difference between what you think and do need, Aquarius.

Rather than starting with what’s comfortable, experiment with something new. After all, if the old methods were working, then you wouldn’t be feeling this lousy, would you? Start where you would never think to start. You should have no problem being creative.

Pisces

February 18 – March 20

You’re particularly ungrounded right now. Consequently, your head is easily floating above the clouds. You’ve become disconnected from your past, which has left you feeling wayward and melancholy. You can’t downplay this type of broken connection’s influence on every aspect of your life.

Take some time this week to get back to your roots. There are many ways to do this. Reread old journals or blog posts, revisit your old favorite albums or movies, or catch up with old friends. Jogging your memory might help you refocus.

