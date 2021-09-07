Julianne Hough Tells Ex-Husband To ‘Move On’ After He Dates Her Lookalike?

Is Julianne Hough growing frustrated with ex-husband Brooks Laich after he began dating her doppelganger? One tabloid reports that despite what it looks like, Laich is still quite hung up over his divorce from Hough. Gossip Cop is investigating further into the story.

Brooks Laich Still Hung Up On Julianne Hough?

Even though Laich is currently dating CrossFit athlete Katrin Davíðsdóttir, an insider close to the former hockey pro reveals he hasn’t moved on from Hough. After going public with the relationship, Laich’s inner circle and “friends can’t help but notice how much she resembles Julianne,” according to a source quoted by OK!.

The same insider notes that even though “Brooks is making a big show of dating Katrin, the fact that she’s the spitting image of Julianne tells its own sad story.” Apparently, there is no chance Hough will even consider getting back together with Laich, according to the tabloid. Although Laich begged Hough to mend their relationship, the professional dancer wasn’t having it. The source leaks that Hough “has clearly moved on, and she wants Brooks to do the same.”

Julianne Hough Tells Her Ex To Move On?

OK! tries to make it appear as if Laich and Hough still have bad blood between them after being divorced for a year and a half. However, that’s simply not true. Shortly after their separation, the couple released a statement saying they will always share “an abundance of love and respect for one another.” Rehashing the divorce over someone’s latest flame doesn’t really seem like something two people who respect and love each other would do.

Also, saying Laich is dating Houghs’ “lookalike” simply because the two women are blonde is a little shallow. It’s apparent the tabloid is attempting to squeeze as much drama out of this peaceable breakup as possible at this point.

Tabloid History On Julianne Hough And Brooks Laich

This isn’t the first time we’ve had to debunk a false story about the nature of Hough and Laich’s relationship. Despite the fact that they were in the middle of a separation, OK! claimed that the two were getting back together and were even planning to start a family back in November 2020. This was entirely false, as evidenced by the fact that the couple’s divorce was filed shortly after.

Laich isn’t the only getting dragged by the tabloids over the divorce. Star alleged that Hough was grief-stricken after Laich made his new relationship public. The magazine described Hough as heartbroken and filled with regret over the divorce. However, we didn’t give the story much credit based on unreliable “insiders” and that Hough seemed to be living her best life on social media. Despite tabloid insistence otherwise, both Laich and Hough seem to have moved on after their split.