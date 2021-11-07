Julia Roberts’ Marriage Is ‘Make Or Break’ After Recent Trip To Australia?

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder are constantly at the center of divorce rumors. One report says the two are closer than ever to divorce because the Ocean’s Eleven star is vacationing in Australia. Here’s what we know.

‘Aussie Heartache’

Roberts is working with George Clooney on Ticket to Paradise down under. Amal Clooney and the twins made the trip, but Moder is nowhere to be found. Insiders tell New Idea the shoot gives Roberts a break from her failing marriage. “Danny and Julia both decided that she should go alone to Australia, at least for now,” a source says.

She and Moder insist they just don’t want to pull their kids from school, but the real reason is the roller-coaster marital drama. An insider says, “You get the feeling that if they can’t sort out their thoughts with this much-needed solo time, their relationship could be over.” Some soul searching could do the marriage some good.

What’s Going On With Julia Roberts?

It’s always fun when a story debunks itself. New Idea correctly points out Roberts and Moder’s kids are all teenagers, so they can’t just up and leave the United States during the school year. George Clooney’s kids just turned 4, so traveling is much easier.

Traveling for work is nothing new for Roberts, so this story is hogwash. In July, she posted a photo of herself and Moder to mark their 19th anniversary. The caption is quite telling: “Just getting started!”

Australian Stories Abound

Back in March, New Idea claimed Moder was worried about Roberts because she was filming in Sydney with Sean Penn. Penn is a family friend, so that was bogus. It’s also promoted flings between Roberts and Richard Gere. Just because they had good chemistry in Pretty Woman doesn’t mean she wants kids with him.

The less said of its embarrassing Matthew McConaughey story the better. That article claimed McConaughey and Roberts were flirting at a Fast Times at Ridgemont High table read, but the table read hadn’t even happened when the story was published.

This isn’t the first time Gossip Cop has confronted this outlet over its Roberts travel stories. Last December, it argued Roberts and Moder were on a make or break vacation to Hawaii. This sounds awfully familiar, doesn’t it? It looks like this outlet is stumbling over itself and is fresh out of ideas. Moder and Roberts are doing just fine.