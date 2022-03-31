Julia Roberts’ Marriage Allegedly ‘In Crisis,’ $250M Divorce At Stake, Dubious Source Says

Is Julia Roberts struggling to keep her marriage to Danny Moder alive? One tabloid claims the couple’s 20-year long marriage is a “nightmare behind closed doors”. Let’s check in on the private couple.

Julia Roberts, Danny Moder At A ‘Breaking Point’?

This week, Us Weekly reports Julia Roberts’ career may be on a major upswing, but it’s starting to wear on her marriage to Danny Moder. While Roberts rakes in fantastic roles, her hectic work schedule is apparently driving Moder up a wall. To make matters worse, Roberts reportedly wants to relocate with their kids to their San Francisco home, while Moder is determined to stay in Malibu. But sources say the constant fighting is nothing new for Roberts and Moder.

“Julia and Danny have constantly had high highs and low lows,” an insider admits. “Throughout their marriage, they have lived apart and gotten back together. Things are less chaotic when they’re living apart, but they keep going back over and over.” But even though things are looking bleak for the couple right now, pals are still hoping they’ll pull through as they have in the past.

“To their credit, Danny and Julia have always found a way to navigate through their issues,” the tipster dishes. “Establishing boundaries has helped them make it this far… Both Julia and Danny are very firm that divorce isn’t on the table. They’re committed to sticking things out no matter what.”

‘Living Separate Lives’?

This story is such a cheap shot. Just because Julia Roberts’ career is thriving, that doesn’t mean her husband resents her for it. And furthermore, just because Roberts and Moder own properties in multiple cities and frequently visit them, that doesn’t mean they’re “living separate lives.” It’s well within the wealthy couple’s means to split time between San Francisco and Malibu if they so choose, so we shouldn’t automatically assume they’re at odds with each other.

But most telling is Roberts’ Instagram page. If the tabloid did any research on the couple, it would have quickly found that Roberts and Moder look just as in love as ever. For Moder’s birthday in January, Roberts posted a photo of her hubby captioned, “Happy Everything,” adding, “You make my world go round.”

And for Valentine’s day, the Notting Hill actress posted a sweet photo of her and Moder kissing with a heart drawn between them, proving that the romance is still alive after 20 years together.

More Divorce Scares From The Tabloid

Us Weekly has a long history of making up drama for famous couples. Back in December, the outlet reported Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were fighting over whether or not to have children. Then the magazine claimed Jessica Simpson’s marriage was “falling apart” behind closed doors. And most recently, the publication alleged Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen were fighting nonstop. Over time, we’ve learned to take Us Weekly‘s reports on celebrity marriages with healthy amount of skepticism.

