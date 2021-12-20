Julia Roberts’ Marriage Allegedly In Crisis Over Fights About Leaving LA And Time Apart, Rumors Say

Is Julia Roberts struggling to keep her marriage to Danny Moder alive? According to recent reports, the couple’s relationship is barely hanging on. Here’s what the tabloids are saying about Roberts and Moder’s fragile union.

Julia Roberts Arguing With Danny Moder Over Where To Live?

A few months ago, the National Enquirer reported Julia Roberts and Danny Moder hit hard times after moving from Malibu to San Francisco. “Danny’s career is really taking off, and it’s made him more determined than ever to stay in and around Hollywood,” an insider told the tabloid. But Roberts insisted San Francisco had a better environment for raising their kids. The Pretty Woman actress would rather her kids got to school “surrounded by the kids of tech millionaires rather than actors’ bratty children,” the tipster revealed. Find out if Roberts and Moder ever came to an agreement here.

Julia Roberts And Danny Moder Hit ‘Crisis Point’?

Then, Woman’s Day reported Roberts and Moder were struggling to spend time together. “Like any other couple, Julia and Danny have gone through hard times. Raising three teenagers, and juggling two busy careers, have presented their challenges,” an insider revealed. “A few months ago, they had a heart-to-heart where they both agreed they’d dropped the ball with their relationship, and they vowed to both make an effort from now on.”

Apparently, the couple’s busy work schedules combined with the demands of raising their kids left them without any time alone together. But they both knew that they needed to put in the work to keep the romance alive. “Julia and Danny both agreed their relationship was a priority and they were willing to put in the work to make things better,” the source confided. Read more about Roberts and Moder’s efforts to save their marriage in our breakdown.

Julia Roberts Takes ‘Make Or Break’ Trip To Australia?

New Idea claimed Roberts fled her failing marriage to shoot her latest film in Australia. “Danny and Julia both decided that she should go alone to Australia, at least for now,” a source explained. But the downside was, if the time apart doesn’t help, it would likely hurt their relationship. “You get the feeling that if they can’t sort out their thoughts with this much-needed solo time, their relationship could be over.” Read more about Roberts and Moder’s trial separation here.

Our Favorite Picks For Holiday Gifts

The Best Indulgent Spa Gifts To Pamper Your Loved Ones This Holiday Season

Gift Salon Quality Hair At Home With These Highly Rated Hair Care Products

The Ultimate Comfort Gifts: Luxuriously Soft PJs, Towels, Sheets, And More

With Over 4000 5-Star Reviews, Kiss Wine Headaches Away With This Revolutionary Wine Filtration System

This Neck Massager Is Unlike Any Other, And Makes The Perfect Holiday Gift