Sketchy Insider Claims Julia Roberts’ Marriage Apparently On ‘Life Support’ After Solo Appearance

Have Julia Roberts and Danny Moder hit a rough patch? According to one report, the couple of 20 years is struggling to keep their marriage alive. Let’s check in on the movie-making couple.

Julia Roberts Keeping Her Distance From Hubby?

A recent edition of Us Weekly reports Julia Roberts and Danny Moder spent their 20th wedding anniversary apart. According to the article, the couple’s marriage is on “life support” while Roberts is busy filming a new movie in New York. Apparently, even when Roberts had some time off, Moder didn’t come keep her company. “They are very much leading separate lives,” an insider spills. “They keep in touch, but it’s only to discuss their kids.”

Sources insist Roberts has been grappling with trust issues in her and Moder’s time apart, and it’s started to poison their marriage. “They love each other,” the tipster begins, “but they have things to resolve—and tensions that have not gone away.”

Julia Roberts, Danny Moder ‘Leading Separate Lives’?

Nice try, Us Weekly, but Roberts is making sure everyone knows she is still head-over-heels for her husband. To mark her and Moder’s 20 years together, the Notting Hill actress posted a beautiful old picture of her and Moder kissing. “TWENTY,” Roberts wrote in the captions, adding the hashtags “#can’tstopsmiling” and “#can’tstopkissing.”

And when it really comes down to it, there’s just no evidence to suggest things are tense between Roberts and Moder. The couple has spent a PDA-filled 20 years together, and they’ve raised three beautiful children by each other’s side. So, no, Roberts’ weekend alone in New York doesn’t mean anything in our book. Whether or not they spent their special day together, they’ve spent 20 years together and Roberts clearly feels good about that—so who is this tabloid to contradict her?

Gossip About Roberts’ Marriage

From the looks of it Us Weekly is rooting for Julia Roberts and Danny Moder to fail. Despite lacking a shred of evidence that their marriage has ever been in trouble, the magazine has reported time and time again that they’re on the verge. Back in 2019, the outlet reported Roberts was leaving Moder for George Clooney. Then, earlier this year, the publication alleged Roberts and Moder’s marriage was in crisis. And finally, the rag claimed Roberts was worrying Moder by flirting with a co-star. Obviously, Us Weekly needs to let this sleeping dog lie.

