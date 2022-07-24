Dubious Rumors Say Julia Roberts Apparently Facing $250M Divorce, Marriage Supposedly Shaken By Exes

Are Julia Roberts and Danny Moder on thin ice? According to multiple reports, the couple is struggling to save their shaky marriage. Here’s the latest from the tabloids.

Julia Roberts’ Marriage ‘In Crisis’?

Back in March, Us Weekly reported Julia Roberts’ recent career successes were starting to rub Danny Moder the wrong way. As Roberts was working more and more, Moder was starting to feel neglected. Combine that with the couple’s disagreement over where to live, their marriage was showing cracks. “Julia and Danny have constantly had high highs and low lows,” an insider spilled. Nevertheless, the outlet’s sources believed they would pull through. “They’re committed to sticking things out no matter what.”

Yet, we couldn’t find a shred of evidence to suggest Moder would ever resent his wife for working. Not to mention, the couple’s alleged dispute over where to live just didn’t add up. But most telling was Roberts’ recent declarations of love on Instagram. The Pretty Woman actress wasn’t shy about gushing over her husband on social media, so we were struggling to see a couple “in crisis.”

Julia Roberts And Danny Moder’s Grim Anniversary

Then New Idea shined a spotlight on the rocky start of Roberts and Moder’s marriage. Back in the early aughts, Danny Moder was married to a woman named Vera Steimberg. But after he met Roberts, they quickly fell in love and Moder asked Steimberg for a divorce. When she stalled the proceedings, Roberts was photographed in a T-shirt with the phrase “A Low Vera” scrawled across it—an obvious slight against Steimberg. Of course, Steimberg granted Moder the divorce shortly after the incident, and he married Roberts just one month later.

But as it turns out, many younger fans had no idea about the decades-old controversy. After discovering the drama, someone made a post about it on Instagram. The post went viral, and according to the tabloid, it absolutely ruined Roberts and Moder’s 20th wedding anniversary. “Julia is not thrilled that the less-than-savory way her marriage began is being wheeled out on the internet,” one source squealed. “Still, she and Danny remain united and are determined not to give this online spectacle too much credence.”

Of course, we called out this non-story. First of all, the post the magazine referenced was so low-profile that it wasn’t being reported on by any other outlets. We seriously doubted Roberts and Moder even saw the post, so they certainly weren’t letting it ruin their special day. Overall, it was obvious that the tabloid just wanted to revive some old drama, but, unsurprisingly, fell completely flat.

Julia Roberts Flirting With Her Co-Star?

Finally, Us Weekly claimed Moder wasn’t happy to find out Roberts was getting cozy with actor Ethan Hawke on the set of their new Netflix film. “The chemistry between Julia and Ethan is white hot, and that has to be very tough for Danny to be aware of, especially when he’s 3,000 miles away,” an insider warned. And while there was apparently nothing to the rumors, Roberts and Moder were just concerned about appearances. And, for that reason alone, they were determined not to divorce.

But we couldn’t help but note how bizarre this narrative was. The article leaned heavily on an incident where Roberts and Hawke were seen dancing together in 1994. Roberts herself was furious about the romance rumors back then, insisting people “have nothing better to do” than speculate about her love life. And now, the tabloids were back at it with even less evidence. Both Hawke and Roberts were happily married, so we didn’t see any reason to give this rumor any credence.

