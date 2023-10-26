Julia Fox Has Some NSFW Advice For Pete Davidson

Julia Fox, known for her role in Uncut Gems and her recently published memoir, Down the Drain, shared her unique perspective on the world of dominatrix in a recent interview with Vanity Fair. During the interview, Fox touched on her own past as a dominatrix and offered some cheeky advice to comedian Pete Davidson, recommending he consider visiting a dominatrix.

Fox, who once worked as a dominatrix, shared insights into her previous profession during the Vanity Fair interview. She revealed that much of what she did in her role as a dominatrix was improvised, explaining that she had to play various roles based on her clients’ preferences. Her dominatrix work was dynamic, with each session requiring her to adapt and engage her acting skills.

“It was improv all day long. I’d have to be a mean nun, b****y popular girl in high school,” Fox recalled. “Whatever the client wanted. And I had only a couple of minutes to get ready and dress and prep for it.”

She went on to explain that this on-the-spot improvisation not only helped her develop her acting skills but also shaped her ability to perform in different roles and settings.

When asked whether some comedians could benefit from the experience of being a dominatrix, Fox responded with humor, saying she believes that “anybody” could benefit from it, even suggesting that Pete Davidson, in particular, could benefit from seeing a dominatrix.

Upon being shown a picture of Davidson, Fox playfully commented, “I think he probably needs to see a dominatrix, more.”

In a lighthearted manner, she shared her hunch about Davidson’s potential interests in dominatrix experiences, suggesting he might enjoy humiliation and degradation as part of his preferences.

She humorously concluded with an invitation to Davidson, saying, “Hit me up, Pete.”

A Unique Perspective

Fox’s unique perspective on the dominatrix profession is based on her own experiences, which she detailed in her memoir, Down the Drain. She began working as a dominatrix at the age of 18, after responding to a Craigslist ad that advertised a position with “no sex, no nudity.” The offer intrigued her, and she was hired on the spot.

For six months, Fox juggled her dominatrix role with her daytime responsibilities as a high school student. The income from her dominatrix work allowed her to secure her own apartment in the Meatpacking district, sharing it with a friend.

During the interview with Vanity Fair, Fox revealed her favorite activity in the dungeon, sharing that she had clients interested in “ball busting,” which involves kicking the clients’ testicles. She described this practice as “highly therapeutic” and even offered to perform it for free, jokingly stating that for “ball busting, I’ll do it for free. If you want ball busting, it’s free. Anything else, it’s $10K an hour.”

Julia Fox’s candid discussion about her past as a dominatrix, her on-the-fly improvisation skills, and her light-hearted suggestion for Pete Davidson showcases her willingness to openly share her experiences and offer unique perspectives on life and relationships.