Julia-Fox-admits-she-'Regrets'-her-'Uncomfortable'-romance-with-kanye-west

Looking back on her short romance, Julia Fox has admitted that she regrets ever having a relationship with rapper Kanye West.

In a recent interview with The Times, Fox opens up about her brief fling with West. She says, “I regret that relationship so much. I hate it! It was only a few weeks but enough to last me a lifetime. I was in probably the most uncomfortable position in my life and that’s saying a lot. I don’t want to be known for being anyone’s girlfriend.”

Many people know Fox’s name because of her relationship with the rapper. The two met just after West’s very public divorce from reality star Kim Kardashian. According to People, they met in Miami on New Year’s Eve in 2021. The couple split up less than two months later in February of 2022.

The Uncut Gems star was also recently split from her baby daddy Peter Artemiev, who she says left her to raise their son alone. Fox still faces backlash over her rebound relationship with West, receiving hate for “using” him for fame.

Meanwhile, Fox was thinking the same thing about Kanye, announcing that she felt she was being used as a “pawn” following his divorce from Kim Kardashian. She tells Time, “It wasn’t my idea for it to go public. If anything, I was like, ‘We should wait,’ and then boom, it was done behind my back. I realized pretty quickly I was being used as a pawn.”

Julia Fox Chooses Her Child Over Men

The style icon dives even deeper into the relationship in her newly released memoir Down The Drain, where she references West as “the artist”. She claims that West used to have to approve of her outfits before stepping out into the public eye. She also says that she decided to break up with him after he “repeatedly nagged her to sign a non-disclosure agreement.“

Fox says that she is now celibate and putting all of her focus into taking care of her son. She says, “I really credit my son for being my grounding force. It was like, I can’t go down this spiral because no man, no matter how rich or famous, is worth one minute away from my child.”