Judge Steve Harvey Slammed By Real Judge For ‘Fake Justice’

Steve Harvey is under fire by real judges over Judge Steve Harvey. Should the Family Feud star be disbarred? Gossip Cop investigates.

Judge Steve Harvey ‘Delivers Fake Justice!’

According to the National Enquirer, retired judge Fanon Rucker is making his anger known about Judge Steve Harvey. The comedian does not have a law degree, and his verdicts apparently leave a lot to be desired. Rucker says, “The show is not based on real court procedure!” The show doesn’t even attempt to resemble how the actual justice system works.

“I hope people don’t look at Steve Harvey’s judge show as an actual component of the legal system,” Rucker says. “It seems like an extension of his chat show, where he gives opinions and advice about relationships.” The parties on the show are even paid for their appearance.

Should Steve Harvey Put Down The Gavel?

The Korean War lasted four years, yet M*A*S*H ran for 11 seasons. Ross and Rachel may have dated, but Dave Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston did not. Zendaya is a successful actress, not a drug addict in high school. Believe it or not, television is not always realistic.

You don’t need a law degree to know Judge Steve Harvey is for entertainment purposes. Harvey himself has been very upfront about what the shows are about. When Jimmy Kimmel asked him why he doesn’t wear a robe, Harvey said, “Everyone in here knows I ain’t no damn judge.” He doesn’t want to disrespect actual judges.

Instead, Judge Steve Harvey is an unscripted comedy series where Harvey arbitrates cases. His decisions are binding, but the show isn’t trying to hoodwink its audience into thinking this is how the court works. In its attempt to outwit the show, the Enquirer only embarrasses itself and likely wasted an actual judge’s time.

There’s A History Here

It’s unclear if this tabloid is remotely familiar with Steve Harvey’s work. In 2020, it thought his job at Family Feud might be in peril because of a wave of FCC complaints. Under Harvey’s term as host, the whole schtick of the program relies heavily on Harvey reacting to dirty words and double entendres. He’s transformed the longtime game show from forgettable into a ratings titan.

That same year, the Enquirer claimed Harvey was plotting his revenge by taking over for Wendy Williams. Sherri Shepard would ultimately replace Williams, and Harvey had more than enough going on to care. It also said Harvey was acting like a horny teenager after a 30-pound weight loss. It was a crass story with no evidence to back it up.

Gossip Cop supposes this tabloid is completely right: Harvey’s not actually a judge, and his show is a pretty bad example of how the legal system really works. What the tabloid doesn’t get is that this is the entire point of the show. It’s a comedy, not a documentary, and alleging otherwise is just a waste of everyone’s time.

