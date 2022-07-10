Is Joy Behar Retiring? Here’s The Truth About Those Rumors

Joy Behar is a stalwart of The View, but she can’t talk hot topics forever. Is she preparing to retire? Here’s what we know.

Calling It Quits?

The future of Behar and the View has been in limbo for years now. When she was in the throes of arguing with Meghan McCain, some outlets thought she would leave the program for good. In 2020, Variety revealed Behar planned to retire in 2022 when her contract came to an end. The Independent Journal Review re-stoked that fire this week.

The outlet pointed to comments Behar made in her 2019 memoir Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of The View. She wrote about her three-year contract and said “I don’t see myself staying for more [time]. That’s it! I could be wrong. If I’m as fabulous in [2022] as I am now, I’ll think about it. But the chances of that happening…You know, time marches on. I’m not a kid.” By Behar’s own admission, her time on The View must be coming to an end.

Is Joy Behar Walking Away?

The quote itself proves Behar never fully made up her mind. She conveniently gave herself a fabulous clause as it were. Behar has not totally slammed the door on those retirement rumors—at least for a little while.

A rep for Behar told the New York Post that her retirement is “fake news.” Behar signed an extension through 2025, keeping her on the View for another three years. While the rep didn’t reveal how much Behar will make, everyone seems to agree it’s at least an eight-figure sum. Not too shabby.

While she’s often controversial, it’s hard to imagine the View without Behar. She’s the only original cast member left. She did retire briefly in 2013 but returned to the series only a few years later. There will be a shake-up on the panel soon, as no conservative replacement for McCain has been announced.

Additional View Rumors

The View is about as combative as daytime talk shows can get, so it’s no surprise the program is a magnet for tabloids. Apparently, everyone’s trying to get Whoopi Goldberg fired. The View was supposedly trying to hire Wendy Williams, but that never came to pass. We also busted a National Enquirer story about McCain begging to return, but she’s happily living her new life away from the round table.

Whether you like her or don’t like her, Behar isn’t going anywhere.

