Jonathan Joss, ‘King of the Hill’ and ‘Parks and Rec’ Actor, Dead at 59

Jonathan Joss, who appeared on hit TV shows such as King of the Hill and Parks and Rec, has passed away after he was shot in San Antonio, Texas, over the weekend. He was 59 years old.

According to TMZ, the actor was shot by a neighbor during a dispute on Saturday. He had gotten into an argument with the neighbor, leading to the deadly outcome.

Local law enforcement stated the neighbor pulled out his gun and shot Joss numerous times before fleeing in a vehicle. Paramedics quickly arrived on the scene, but were unable to revive Joss.

San Antonio Police Department later confirmed that the suspect, identified as Sigfredo Alvarez-Cega, was arrested and charged with murder. His bond was set at $200,000.

Jonathan Joss went into acting in the early 90s, appearing in the 1994 film 8 Seconds. Along with King of the Hill and Parks and Rec, he appeared on other TV shows, including Tulsa King and Ray Donovan. He also had roles in films such as True Grit, The Magnificent Seven, and The Forever Purge.

Jonathan Joss Lost His Home and Dogs in a Fire Months Before His Death

Months before he was killed, Jonathan Joss lost his home and dogs in a fire.

KSAT reported in late January that Joss’ home, located on the 200 block of Dorsey Drive, near Pleasanton Road, caught fire at approximately 1 p.m.

“This is a house I grew up in,” he told the media outlet at the time. “I’m more concerned about my dog that died, but you know what? The good Lord will protect us.”

At the time, he said he wasn’t sure which dog died. It was eventually revealed that both pups died in the fire.

The actor stated that he had experienced electricity issues after the home was previously vandalized, and he was staying in a hotel to keep warm. “But the last couple of night, I want[ed] to come home and take care of my dogs. It’s been really, really cold, man.”

He then said he left the house to go eat and thought he turned everything off. He was using a propane heater to keep the house warm.

“Mistakes happen, man,” he added. “And it’s my fault for, I guess, leaving something on. Or if somebody came in and did something, who knows?”

Joss shared that his father built the home for his mother in 1957.

