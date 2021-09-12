Johnny Depp’s ‘Downward Spiral’ Has Friends Worried After Grievous Hand Injury?

Is Johnny Depp‘s recent injury causing fears for his mental health? One tabloid claims the Pirates of the Caribbean star looks like he’s been getting into fights. After looking into the rumor, here’s what we found.

‘Rage Machine’ Johnny Depp ‘Sports Mangled Hand’?

The latest edition of the National Enquirer reports Johnny Depp has set off alarm bells after he was spotted with a bruised hand. The tabloid consults the opinion of a doctor who examined the photos of Depp’s injury. “His hand is littered with bruises that seem to have been caused by blunt-force trauma. It definitely looks like he punched someone or something!” the doctor shares.

But the outlet also hears from a skin expert who says, “The hand looks as if it’s healing from some sort of an abrasion,” adding, “This isn’t the result of dermatological condition.” The outlet then notes that this isn’t the first hand injury the Edward Scissorhands actor has suffered. The actor reportedly punched a wall during an argument with his estranged ex-wife, Amber Heard.

That isn’t the only similar incident. The top of one of Depp’s fingers was severed after Heard allegedly threw a vodka bottle at him. Heard has disputed this claim, insisting Depp sustained the injury while he was attacking her. An insider source weighs in, “Johnny’s temper has caused him more pain than anybody else,” adding, “He loses control and too often he’s the one who gets hurt in the end.” Finally, the doctor weighs in again, claiming Depp is exhibiting signs of excessive alcohol consumption.

Johnny Depp ‘Out Of Control’?

While Depp and Heard’s legal battle has been messy and confusing, this tabloid is just trying to add more fuel to the fire. The photo the magazine uses is obviously edited to emphasize Depp’s hand injury, making it appear much redder and more grotesque than it really is. In the original photo, Depp’s hand looks like it is slightly swollen, but the injury looks minor compared to the photo the tabloid uses.

Furthermore, Depp has been laying relatively low since his divorce from Heard was finalized. He’s still been working and is moving forward with a defamation lawsuit against Heard, but there haven’t been any recent reports of “drunken rages” as the magazine describes. The publication isn’t helping anyone by inventing more drama for Depp.

The Tabloid On Johnny Depp

The National Enquirer has been unreliable in the past when it comes to Johnny Depp. Last year, the tabloid claimed Depp was marrying a Russian go-go dancer. Then the outlet claimed Depp’s career was “irreparably sunk.” The magazine alleged Depp was broke. And more recently, the magazine reported Depp was on “his last voyage” as friends feared for his health. Obviously, nothing the Enquirer says about Depp should be taken seriously.