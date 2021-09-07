John Travolta Leaving Scientology After ‘Distancing Himself’ From The Church?

Has John Travolta lost his faith in the Church of Scientology? One magazine claims Travolta has been distancing himself from the controversial religion for some time now. Here’s what we know.

John Travolta Takes A ‘Step Back’ From Scientology?

This week, OK! reports John Travolta is no longer a dedicated member of the Church of Scientology. While Travolta has long been one of the church’s staunchest supporters, the magazine suggests his faith in the religion has wavered after his wife, Kelly Preston, tragically passed away. An insider dished to the outlet, “It’s no secret Kelly was the more ardent Scientologist. Now, there are whispers that John could be ready to ditch the church.”

Travolta recently put his Clearwater home up on the market, leading many to speculate he’s planning to distance himself from the Scientology headquarters in Clearwater, Florida. But that isn’t all that’s got people talking. A source reveals that actress Laura Prepon’s departure from the church “has emboldened” other stars to follow suit.

“Scientology leaders must be worried John will follow suit,” the tipster confides. “John has needed time to heal from Kelly’s death in his own personal way, and he’s given all indications that Scientology isn’t quite doing it for him anymore.”

John Travolta Planning To Move To LA?

While it’s true Travolta has put his Clearwater home up for sale, there’s no evidence to suggest he’s leaving the Church of Scientology. First of all, it’s not a requirement to live in Clearwater, Florida, to be a part of the church. It’s entirely possible that Travolta is looking for a change of scenery, but that doesn’t mean his faith has been shaken. Furthermore, Preston’s tragic passing was over a year ago now. If the loss was his main reason for leaving the church, wouldn’t he have hinted at his dissent sooner?

Truthfully, the only one that knows about Travolta’s relationship to Scientology is Travolta himself. It’s impossible to say what he plans, which only makes it even less likely that this tabloid has any credible information about the star. Travolta may stay with the church in the coming years, or he might decide to depart from it as so many celebrities have. That being said, we doubt this tabloid is going to be the first to know.

The Tabloids On John Travolta

Ever since Travolta lost his wife last year, the tabloids have been speculating about his relationship with the church. Last July, New Idea claimed Travolta was “walking away” from Scientology. Then In Touch reported Travolta was having “second thoughts” about his faith. And more recently, the tabloid reported again that Travolta was “breaking away” from the church. Obviously, none of these magazines have any real insight into Travolta’s faith.