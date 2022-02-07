John Travolta Allegedly Got Set Up With An Unlikely Celebrity Suitor, According To Latest Gossip

Has John Travolta found love again? One tabloid claims the actor is back on the dating scene after his wife’s tragic passing in 2020. Here’s what we know about Travolta’s new suitor.

John Travolta Taking The ‘Next Step’ In Secret Relationship?

This week’s edition of Woman’s Day reports John Travolta hasn’t sworn off romance for good, and it just took him some time to find the right woman. After his wife Kelly Preston tragically lost her battle to breast cancer in 2020, Travolta needed time to grieve. But when his Grease co-star and lifelong friend Olivia Newton-John introduced him to one of her dearest Australian gal pals, Travolta apparently found an unexpected match.

And now, an unlikely friendship with famous Australian conservationist Terri Irwin has turned into something more. “John has enjoyed Terri’s company over the phone so much that he invited her and her family to visit,” an insider reveals. “He was thrilled when she took him up on the offer.” Travolta and Irwin “grew incredibly close” over the past six months since Irwin can sympathize with Travolta’s experience of losing a spouse.

“Terri’s heart goes out to John because as she knows after losing Steve, John is only at the beginning of his journey,” the tipster explains. But even though Travolta is enamored with Terri, they’re taking it slow and keeping things platonic — for now at least. “John’s got a real spring in his step, thinking of all the things they can do together,” the source muses. “If anyone deserves a holiday with a handsome movie star, it’s Terri — even if they are just friends!”

John Travolta, Terri Irwin Plan ‘Family Holiday’?

This report is absolutely ridiculous, and, honestly, it’s just gross. Not only can we say with absolute certainty that Terri Irwin and John Travolta are not dating, but it’s just distasteful to bring their widower statuses into it. And since that is the only thing the tabloid can really bring up to connect them, this story should have never been published. Besides, Irwin herself dismissed this rumor back in November.

“I’ve stopped counting all the men I am supposed to have had flings with …the more recent one is John Travolta, which is new to the mix,” Irwin told The Courier Mail. She even explained that no one has caught her eye since meeting Steve all those years ago, and she doesn’t think that’s going to change. “But you know, and I keep saying this, and I think maybe 15 years later people are finally starting to believe me, Steve was it for me. That’s just the way it is. I had a big, big love and it was enough to last a lifetime,” Terri admitted.

The Tabloid On The Irwin Family

This isn’t the first time Woman’s Day got it completely wrong about the Irwin family, and it certainly won’t be the last. Back in June, the outlet claimed Bindi Irwin was moving to the United States. Then the magazine reported Bindi Irwin was pregnant with a baby boy only a few months after giving birth to her daughter. And more recently, the publication alleged Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell planned to have a second wedding in Oregon. Obviously, Woman’s Day isn’t reliable when it comes to the Irwins.

