John Travolta Dating Again After Tragic Death Of Wife Kelly Preston?

Since his wife’s tragic death, multiple tabloids have reported John Travolta is now ready to start dating again. But the list of potential suitors varies between magazines, so let’s check out the latest Travolta dating rumors!

Kirstie Alley Using Scientology As A Way Into John Travolta’s Life?

In July, the Globe said that fellow Scientologist Kirstie Alley had a “secret plan” to make John Travolta her next husband. Apparently, Alley always had feelings for Travolta and “almost ran off and married” Travolta at one point if they hadn’t been seeing other people at the time.

According to the outlet, Alley’s “secret plan” involved moving closer to Travolta. The tabloid pointed out that Alley had recently sold her homes in Los Angeles and Maine and planned to live in Clearwater, Florida, during the winter. Clearwater is where the Scientology headquarters are and only a few hours drive from Travolta’s home in Ocala. An insider pointed out that Travolta was “often in Clearwater to visit the church’s headquarters, and of course, Kirstie goes there too.”

Olivia Newton-John Trying To Set Up John Travolta?

A month later, the National Enquirer reported that Travolta’s friends, specifically Olvia Newton-John, were trying to get him dating again. According to the tabloid, Newton-John felt she had the connections to bring someone special into Travolta’s life. “Olivia would like nothing more than to bring some joy and happiness back into John’s life,” an insider stated.

However, the tabloid noted Travolta simply might not be ready to start dating so soon after his wife passed away. “John hasn’t gotten over Kelly’s death yet. It feels like yesterday to him,” the insider explained, though Newton-John had high hopes.

Bruce Willis Plays Matchmaker For John Travolta?

Olivia Newton-John wasn’t the only one trying to set Travolta up, the Enquirer also reported. According to the magazine, Bruce Willis was trying to pair Travolta with his ex-wife, Demi Moore. “John’s always said Demi is incredibly sexy and what a lucky guy Bruce was back in the day.”

Apparently, the feeling was mutual for Moore, as she “had a soft spot for John for years.” The source also alleged that Travolta wanted to “get back in the dating arena, and Demi is single and could use a companion.” The stars really seemed to be aligning, as Willis and Travolta were filming Paradise City, so Willis could easily set the Grease star up with Moore. “Besides John and Demi’s history and having a ton of the same friends, these two have so much in common. It makes perfect sense for them to get together!” the insider reported.

