John Mulaney’s Divorce Turning Into One Of The Ugliest In Hollywood?

Is John Mulaney gearing up for a legal nightmare? One report says his divorce with Anna Marie Tendler is starting to get really rough. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘The Split Gets Nasty’

According to Life & Style, Mulaney and Tendler are setting the stage for a historically ugly divorce. The Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse star confirmed his divorce in May, shortly after leaving rehab. Only four months later, he announced he and girlfriend Olivia Munn were expecting a baby.

“The fact that john is going on TV talking about how excited he is to become a father when he never wanted kids with Anna is a real slap in the face,” a source says. Mulaney would reportedly like to get the divorce cleared up as soon as possible, but a source says that “Anna’s determined to make him pay.” Rumors continue to swirl that Munn and Mulaney first got together while he was still married, which surely wouldn’t bode well for him in court.

Tendler’s not afraid to play dirty. The source says “Anna is threatening to reveal details about their sordid affair, including their secret text messages.” She’s out to get revenge, and an insider concludes, “Anna has all the ammunition she needs to destroy him.”

What’s Going On With John Mulaney’s Divorce?

Not to get bogged down in semantics, but John Mulaney would face hefty competition for the title of “worst Hollywood divorce.” Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson’s nasty ranching battle come to mind, but the award would probably go to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. They still haven’t finalized custody after years in court. Given their wealth and numerous children, it was bound to be really messy. Stakes are lower for Mulaney and Tendler simply because they had no children, so things can only get so messy.

That being said, divorce is among the hardest things to endure. Even under the best of circumstances, it’s going to be a heartwrenching process. In one of her few public statements, Tendler said as such. “I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage,” adding, “I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.” These words sound more depressed than vindictive.

There’s no real evidence that Tendler plans to drag this out. She’s a pretty private person and hasn’t publicly said much about the split at all. All we really know is she’s been playing Olivia Rodrigo on repeat, and honestly, who hasn’t? Only time will tell how this goes, but there’s little reason to trust this report.

Other Tabloid Tall Tales

A by-product of this divorce drama is Mulaney went from being a beloved comic to a tabloid figure. Earlier this month, the National Enquirer claimed he was rushing to the altar with Munn. Until the divorce is finalized, this is pretty much impossible.

As for Life & Style, Gossip Cop has debunked its numerous divorce stories. Reese Witherspoon is still married, as are Mila Kunis and Tom Brady, despite what the tabloid would have you believe. It just really loves promoting celebrity divorces, but this lousy track record makes it an unreliable narrator.